Woman Becomes Only Passenger On 7-Hour Flight To Dubai, Calls It A ‘VIP Experience’

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Dubai has been caught up in rising tensions in West Asia following a joint attack by the United States and Israel on Iran and Iran’s retaliatory strikes. As a result, travel to Dubai has declined, with many people flying out after witnessing missiles being intercepted in the skies. Amid this, a woman from Latvia recently travelled to Dubai and found herself as the only passenger on the entire flight. She said the journey felt like a private experience, with four flight attendants attending to her and even an opportunity to briefly meet the pilot.

Viral Videos From The Flight

Marina Gilla shared videos of what she described as a “VIP-style” journey from Latvia to Dubai, which typically takes around seven hours. In one of the clips posted on Instagram, she wrote: “When you are the only passenger on the plane to Dubai on the 8th of March, 2026.”

The video, which has clocked more than one million views, begins with Gilla filming herself before turning the camera towards rows of empty seats across the cabin. As the video continues, the camera pans across the vacant aircraft while a flight attendant walks past. Gilla is also seen enjoying her beverage during the unusually quiet journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marina Gilla (@marinagilla2022)

In another video shared online, Gilla can be seen having a meal during the flight and later recording the aircraft’s nighttime arrival in Dubai.

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Responding to comments on her posts, Gilla explained why she chose to travel to Dubai despite the ongoing regional tensions. “It was a weird flight from Riga to Dubai. I was shocked they didn’t cancel and I was able to go to UAE as got a good job offer,” she wrote.

She also mentioned that the crew offered her plenty of food during the journey.

In one of the videos, Gilla addressed viewers who doubted her story. “When a passionate EFL English teacher is trying to prove that she arrived on the 8th of March, 2026 to UAE to teach her students. The duty is calling,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marina Gilla (@marinagilla2022)

She added in the comments that there were four flight attendants on board.

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“In the other video, there is a flight attendant walking, and besides, there are 4 flight attendants altogether! And guess what they did!? They sat down in different areas of the plane to relax, eat and enjoy the food. Just like I did. Moreover, a pilot came up to me to welcome me aboard and apologised for a 6-hour delay,” she wrote.

When some users asked for proof that the plane was indeed heading to Dubai, she later posted a clip zooming in on the in-flight map displayed on the aircraft’s screen.