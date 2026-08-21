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English NewsTrendingChina’s ‘Superman’ Robot Can Jump 2 Metres And Claims To Outrun Usain Bolt | WATCH

China’s ‘Superman’ Robot Can Jump 2 Metres And Claims To Outrun Usain Bolt | WATCH

Unitree Robotics’ new humanoid robot reportedly jumps 2 metres and reaches 45.6 kmph. See how its claimed performance compares with Usain Bolt.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 21 Aug 2026 01:01 PM (IST)

Unitree Robotics has unveiled a new humanoid robot that appears capable of athletic feats far beyond those of most humans. The Chinese robotics company says the machine can perform a 2-metre standing vertical jump and reach a top speed of 12.66 metres per second, Global Times reported. 

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Robot Reportedly Reaches 45.6 Kmph 

The reported top speed of the humanoid translates to approximately 45.6 kmph. That figure is higher than Usain Bolt’s peak speed of around 12.42 metres per second, recorded during his 100-metre world record run in 2009. 

The robot’s claimed jumping ability is also notable. Its reported standing vertical jump of 2 metres is above the human record of around 1.8 metres. 

The machine’s physical proportions make the demonstration particularly striking. According to the information provided, its legs measure just 0.85 metres in length. 

‘Superman’ Robot Developed in Just Over Three Months 

The humanoid has reportedly been nicknamed Superman and was developed in a little over three months, according to Unitree. The company has also indicated that the machine still has considerable scope for further improvement. 

A video released by Unitree shows the humanoid launching itself vertically into the air before reaching a height of approximately 2 metres. It then lands back on its feet in a controlled manner. 

The demonstration highlights the robot’s ability to combine jumping power with balance, rather than simply moving rapidly across a surface. 

Unitree Pushes Humanoid Robot Speed Further 

Unitree has previously drawn attention for its efforts to develop fast-moving humanoid robots. In April, the company’s H1 humanoid reportedly achieved a running speed of 10 metres per second, marking a benchmark for its earlier machines. 

The latest demonstration indicates a broader focus on athletic movement. Rather than concentrating solely on running speed, Unitree appears to be working on capabilities such as agility, balance, and explosive movement. 

These abilities could become important areas of development as humanoid robotics continues to advance. 

Robot’s Performance Has Not Been Independently Verified 

Despite the eye-catching figures, the reported performance should be viewed with some caution. The speed and jumping figures are based on Unitree’s own demonstration and have not been independently verified. 

It is also not known whether the humanoid would be able to maintain the same speed or reproduce the same jump outside a controlled testing environment. 

That distinction is important when comparing the robot’s reported capabilities with established human athletic records. 

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Unitree Expands Its Commercial Robotics Ambitions 

The demonstration comes as Unitree continues its expansion into the commercial robotics sector. The Hangzhou-based company has been developing humanoid robots with the aim of making them faster, more capable and potentially more affordable as hardware and artificial intelligence systems continue to improve. 

 The latest machine adds another striking example to the company’s efforts, combining speed and jumping ability in a humanoid platform. 

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 21 Aug 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
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