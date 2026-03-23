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HomeTrendingBrain Teaser: Can You Guess The Woman’s Name Hidden In This Viral Puzzle?

Brain Teaser: Can You Guess The Woman’s Name Hidden In This Viral Puzzle?

A brain teaser that has clocked over 8.4 million views asks people to guess the name of a woman. Do you think you can solve it?

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 08:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A brain teaser has been going viral on social media, leaving many people scratching their heads as they try to crack the answer. While some people have already cracked it and are sharing it with friends and family for fun, others are turning to the AI chatbots for help. Do you think you’ll be able to solve this brain teaser, where you have to guess a woman’s name?

Can You Solve This Brain Teaser?

The brain teaser was shared online by a user with the handle “Living Tricks” on X, formerly known as Twitter. While posting the riddle, the user wrote, “Read it again carefully. The answer is literally right in front of you.”

“Riddle time! There’s a woman on a boat in a lake, wearing a coat. In this riddle, I have told you her name. What is it?” read the brain teaser shared online.

Take a moment and see if you can figure it out.

What Do You Think The Answer Is?

If you couldn’t guess it yet, don’t worry. Many people online also struggled to solve it. Before revealing the answer, let’s take a look at how social media users reacted to this brain teaser that has received over 8.4 million views. 

One user jokingly wrote, “Onaboat Inalake Wearingacoat.”

Another commented, “Me after searching and still not finding it,” along with a crying emoji.

A third guessed, “The woman’s name is What.”

Meanwhile, another user suggested, “Her name is Lake and she bears Coat as her second name.”

Here’s The Answer To This Brain Teaser

Still puzzled? According to many brain teaser enthusiasts, and even answers generated by Grok, the answer is “Theresa”.

Some users, however, came up with alternative interpretations. One guessed that the name might be “Tina,” while another suggested “There,” explaining that the line “There’s a woman…” already reveals the name.

One comment read, “Tina is what I see.”

Another argued, “Her name is There. Because the riddle says: ‘There’s a woman…’ - so it already told you her name.”

So, did you get it right? Or did this riddle leave you just as confused as everyone else?



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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the viral brain teaser about?

The brain teaser is a riddle asking to guess a woman's name based on clues within the riddle itself. The answer is supposedly stated directly.

What is the most common answer to the brain teaser?

According to brain teaser enthusiasts and AI chatbots, the most common answer is 'Theresa'. This is derived from the phrasing 'There's a woman on a boat'.

Are there other interpretations for the woman's name?

Yes, some users suggested alternative names like 'Tina' or 'What'. Another interpretation is that her name is 'There' because the riddle starts with 'There's a woman'.

Where was this brain teaser originally shared?

The brain teaser was shared online by a user with the handle 'Living Tricks' on X, formerly known as Twitter.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 08:44 PM (IST)
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