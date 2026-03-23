Brain Teaser: Can You Guess The Woman’s Name Hidden In This Viral Puzzle?

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A brain teaser has been going viral on social media, leaving many people scratching their heads as they try to crack the answer. While some people have already cracked it and are sharing it with friends and family for fun, others are turning to the AI chatbots for help. Do you think you’ll be able to solve this brain teaser, where you have to guess a woman’s name?

Can You Solve This Brain Teaser?

The brain teaser was shared online by a user with the handle “Living Tricks” on X, formerly known as Twitter. While posting the riddle, the user wrote, “Read it again carefully. The answer is literally right in front of you.”

“Riddle time! There’s a woman on a boat in a lake, wearing a coat. In this riddle, I have told you her name. What is it?” read the brain teaser shared online.

Read it again carefully. The answer is literally right in front of you 😏 pic.twitter.com/IK4eIKXp5P — Living Tricks (@LivingTricks_) March 23, 2026

Take a moment and see if you can figure it out.

What Do You Think The Answer Is?

If you couldn’t guess it yet, don’t worry. Many people online also struggled to solve it. Before revealing the answer, let’s take a look at how social media users reacted to this brain teaser that has received over 8.4 million views.

One user jokingly wrote, “Onaboat Inalake Wearingacoat.”

Another commented, “Me after searching and still not finding it,” along with a crying emoji.

A third guessed, “The woman’s name is What.”

Meanwhile, another user suggested, “Her name is Lake and she bears Coat as her second name.”

Here’s The Answer To This Brain Teaser

Still puzzled? According to many brain teaser enthusiasts, and even answers generated by Grok, the answer is “Theresa”.

Some users, however, came up with alternative interpretations. One guessed that the name might be “Tina,” while another suggested “There,” explaining that the line “There’s a woman…” already reveals the name.

One comment read, “Tina is what I see.”

Another argued, “Her name is There. Because the riddle says: ‘There’s a woman…’ - so it already told you her name.”

So, did you get it right? Or did this riddle leave you just as confused as everyone else?





