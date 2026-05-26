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HomeBusiness'We'd Charge You A $100 Delivery Fee': Jeff Bezos Takes On NYC's $44,000-Per-Child School Spending

'We'd Charge You A $100 Delivery Fee': Jeff Bezos Takes On NYC's $44,000-Per-Child School Spending

Jeff Bezos told CNBC that New York City spends $44,000 per student on schools, yet teachers barely see any of it. The Mayor fired back. Here's what's really going on.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 May 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jeff Bezos criticizes NYC schools' $44,000 per student spending.
  • Bezos argues administrative costs divert funds from teachers and classrooms.
  • He questions taxing wealthy, advocating for supporting low-income earners.

Jeff Bezos has taken aim at New York City's public school system, questioning how the city spends roughly $44,000 per student each year while academic outcomes remain poor and teacher pay stays low. The Amazon founder made the remarks during an interview on CNBC's Squawk Box, comparing the city's education administration to Amazon's operations, arguing that such inefficiency would not survive in a private business environment.

"If we ran Amazon the way New York City runs their school system, your packages would take six weeks to arrive. We'd have to charge you a $100 delivery fee. And then when the package did finally arrive, it'd have the wrong item in it anyway," Bezos told CNBC.

Where Does New York City's Education Money Actually Go?

Despite the city spending around $44,000 per student annually, Bezos argued that very little reaches classrooms or teachers, with the bulk absorbed by administrative layers instead.

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"None of this money is getting to the teachers, I promise you. If you're charging $44,000 per student, how much of that money do you think is trickling down to teachers? Not much," he said.

His comments drew a response from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who replied on X, formerly Twitter: "I know a few teachers in Queens who would beg to differ."

Why Bezos Says Taxing The Rich Won't Fix The Problem

Bezos also pushed back on raising taxes on wealthy individuals, arguing that political discussions often fall into blame rather than problem-solving.

"What's happening here is politicians are using the kind of age-old techniques, you know, picking a villain and pointing fingers," he said, describing inequality as a "tale of two economies."

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On taxation, he said lower-income Americans should not be taxed at all. "When people are starting out, and they're struggling, stop taxing them. We don't need it. We live in the wealthiest country in the world," Bezos said.

The remarks came shortly after the Bezos family pledged up to $150 million toward early childhood education in New York City.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What concerns does Jeff Bezos have about New York City's public school system?

Bezos questions the high spending per student ($44,000) while academic outcomes remain poor and teacher pay is low, suggesting administrative inefficiencies.

How does Jeff Bezos compare NYC's school system to Amazon's operations?

He believes that if Amazon operated with the same inefficiencies as NYC's school system, deliveries would be slow, costly, and often incorrect.

Where does Bezos believe the money for NYC schools is going?

He suggests that very little of the per-student spending reaches classrooms or teachers, with most being absorbed by administrative layers.

What is Bezos's stance on taxing the wealthy to solve problems?

Bezos argues that focusing on taxing the rich is often a political tactic of blaming rather than problem-solving. He believes lower-income individuals should not be taxed.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jeff Bezos TECHNOLOGY
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