Gadgets Review: In a world infested with AI, it might feel like we're losing out on human voices. AI isn't all bad, but what it lacks is a rooted, real-world connection. So, as we review the latest in tech, from phones to AI-enabled mice, we decided to create an AI bot and see how it perceives a gadget solely based on the spec sheet.

Meet GennieGPT, ABP Live's in-house AI reviewer. Programmed to adore specs, worship benchmarks, and get excited by shiny lights. Unfortunately, GennieGPT doesn’t game, capture photos, or use any kind of tech in the real world. That’s where I come in with my hands-on experience with the gadgets.

Let’s begin this tech tug-of-war.

Redmi 15 Review: As other brands (everyone from phone makers to AC manufacturers) stomp their feet and shout from the rooftop about integrating AI into their products, Xiaomi seems to have gone old school with the Redmi 15: give people a giant battery and an even bigger screen. Redmi 15 brings a slab-like 6.9-inch display with a mammoth 7,000mAh battery that promises to outlast not just your day, but your willpower. As usual, my excitable partner GennieGPT is already salivating over the numbers. Let's see how many points she gets right this time around.

Redmi 15 Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

7,000mAh battery gets clever optimisations

Huge 6.9-inch 144Hz AMOLED screen

Decent performance from Snapdragon 6s Gen 3

Surprisingly thin (8.4mm) despite size

Cameras punch above their price

What Doesn’t:

Selfie camera is... meh

Refresh rate hype limited by app support

Not for people who are clumsy with large phones

Big Battery, Bigger Bragging Rights

✨ GennieGPT: Snapdragon 6s Gen 3, baby! Smooth multitasking, cool as ice, and gaming-ready! This thing is basically a budget gaming beast.

Shayak: Easy, Gennie. Yes, the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 keeps things fast and snappy, and it doesn’t heat up like a toaster. But “gaming beast”? No.

Think of it more like a hatchback that occasionally thinks it’s a sports car. Great for BGMI sessions, but if you dream of maxed-out Genshin graphics... dream on.

Still, for Rs 14,999, this chip does feel like it wandered in from a higher price bracket.

✨ GennieGPT: 7,000mAh! TWO DAYS of battery! Plus Silicon-Carbon magic from EVs! It’s like having Tesla power in your pocket!

Shayak: Not the worst comparison you’ve made. Xiaomi’s EV battery expertise does show here: this thing genuinely lasts two days with normal use.

And the reverse charging is handy: your iPhone-using friends will thank you when their 30% “emergency battery death” hits.

The 33W charger in the box? Not blazing fast, but at least Xiaomi didn’t go full 'Apple' on us.

Pocket-Sized TV

✨ GennieGPT: A gigantic phone that’s just 8.4mm thin! IP64 protection! Luxurious metal camera platform! Wowowow!

Shayak: Multiple 'wows' aside, for once, you’re not overreacting. At 8.4mm, this is thinner than most phones with smaller batteries. It’s still a big boy, though — slip it into skinny jeans and you’ll feel like carrying a paperback novel.

The IP64 rating is solid for the price, but don’t get cocky around swimming pools. Having said that, you're fine to take a call in drizzles and duststorms.

✨ GennieGPT: 6.9-inch AMOLED! 144Hz refresh! 6.9 is NICE! Basically a portable cinema!

Shayak: Immature jokes, huh? Looks like you're spending a bit too much time with Mr Grok. But I agree, the display is genuinely impressive for this price.

Bright, fluid, and great for streaming. The 144Hz claim is mostly theoretical, though. Many apps stick to 120Hz max. Still, it’s smooth enough to make doomscrolling feel premium.

Surprisingly Good (Budget) Cameras

✨ GennieGPT: Dual 50MP sensors! Colours pop! Vibrant shots! Who needs Leica when you’ve got Redmi?

Shayak: Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. But credit where it’s due: Xiaomi has borrowed some image processing tricks from its flagships (read: Xiaomi 15). Photos are vibrant without looking like a cartoon, detail is respectable, and daylight shots will worry competitors. Shadows sometimes get crushed, but nothing a quick edit can’t fix.

The weak link? The 8MP selfie cam. It’s fine for WhatsApp DPs, but don’t expect influencer-level crispness.

✨ GennieGPT: HyperOS 2 with Gemini AI and Circle to Search! The future is here!

Shayak: The future… nope. It’s the usual Xiaomi package: mostly smooth, still a bit cluttered, now sprinkled with AI buzzwords. Circle to Search is fun, but hardly life-changing, especially since everyone from Realme to Oppo is doing it nowadays. At least updates seem committed.

Redmi 15 Review: Final Verdict

Xiaomi's latest phone is a bit like old-school rock and roll. Think Def Leppard. Larger than life, gorgeous hairdos, face-melting guitars, and grooves that don't take you by surprise. The Redmi 15 brings in a similar sense of comfort. Big battery for power users? Check. Big display for streamers? Check. Value for money? At a starting price of just Rs 14,999, double check.

Of course, it's not flawless. But not all Leppard songs were as good as Hysteria or Pour Some Sugar On Me. Does that mean you won't listen to them anymore? Nope!

Should You Buy Redmi 15?

Yes, if you want a budget phone that runs for two days straight, has a massive screen, and won’t feel sluggish.

if you want a budget phone that runs for two days straight, has a massive screen, and won’t feel sluggish. Maybe, if you’re tempted by gaming claims, it’s good, not great.

if you’re tempted by gaming claims, it’s good, not great. No, if compact phones are your thing, or you care deeply about selfies.

Xiaomi needed a people's champ, and the Redmi 15 is exactly that. Big, bold, and built to last.