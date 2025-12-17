Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





OnePlus Pad Go 2 Review: In 2025, every gadget wants to replace something. Phones want to be cameras. Laptops want to be tablets. Tablets, meanwhile, desperately want to be laptops, minus the responsibility. Enter the OnePlus Pad Go 2, a tablet that arrives armed with a massive 12.1-inch display, OnePlus’ first-ever 5G connectivity on a tablet, and enough AI buzzwords to make a keynote deck blush.

Naturally, GennieGPT, ABP Live's overly enthusiastic AI colleague, has already fallen in love. I, on the other hand, used the tablet in the real world, juggling between emails and Netflix, trying to figure out the genuinely curious question: 'Can this tablet replace my good-ol' laptop?'

Let the debate begin.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Large, sharp 12.1-inch 2.8K display with Dolby Vision

OnePlus’ first 5G tablet actually makes sense

Solid battery life from the 10,050mAh cell

OxygenOS multitasking is genuinely useful

Clean design, surprisingly slim for the size

What Doesn’t:

LCD panel limits the “premium” pitch

Cameras are strictly functional

AI features feel more like assistants than game-changers

Accessories cost extra, as usual

The All-Around Big Screen

✨ GennieGPT: A 12.1-inch 2.8K display with Dolby Vision! This is CINEMA. STUDY. WORK. LIFE. All in one screen!

Shayak: Well, the display is genuinely good, sharp, bright, and comfortable for long reading or binge sessions. The 7:5 aspect ratio is great for documents and split-screen work, and Dolby Vision support helps when you’re streaming Netflix instead of, you know, “studying.”

But let’s be clear: this is an LCD panel, not AMOLED. Colours are accurate, brightness is solid (600 nits, more in bursts), but blacks aren’t inky. You notice it most at night, when everything around the tablet is dark. Not a dealbreaker, just a reminder that this is value-first, not luxury.

✨ GennieGPT: Quad speakers with Omnibearing Sound Field! Surround sound that follows you!

Shayak: Marketing poetry aside, the speakers are actually impressive.

Loud, clear, and spatially aware when you rotate the tablet. For video calls, YouTube, or movies in bed, this punches above its class. No, it won’t replace headphones, but you won’t rush to grab them either.

Multitasking & Ecosystem Dreams

✨ GennieGPT: Open Canvas means POWERFUL multitasking! Laptop vibes! Productivity unlocked!

Shayak: For once, you’re onto something. OnePlus’ Open Canvas remains one of the better multitasking implementations on Android. Floating windows, easy splits, and quick app switching actually make sense on a screen this big.

It’s not macOS. It’s not Windows. But for emails, notes, research, and juggling apps during meetings, it works, and that’s more than I can say for half the Android tablets out there.

✨ GennieGPT: One Screen, All Connected! iPhone, Mac, Windows, Android, everyone is friends now!

Shayak: Yes… with conditions. O+ Connect does bridge ecosystems reasonably well. File transfers are smooth, screen sharing works, and OnePlus phone users get the best experience. Apple users will still feel like they’re visiting a foreign country, friendly locals, but different customs.

Smarter Productivity, Powered by AI (Apparently)

✨ GennieGPT: AI Writer! AI Editor! AI Recorder! AI Translate! This tablet THINKS FOR YOU!

Shayak: Relax, Skynet. The AI tools are useful, not revolutionary.

AI Writer helps clean up text and summaries. Handy, not magical. AI Recorder is genuinely useful for lectures and meetings, and transcription works well in supported languages. AI Editor features like Eraser and Unblur are nice-to-haves, especially for casual users.

Think of these as productivity assistants, not creative replacements. They save time. They don’t change your life.

✨ GennieGPT: Google Gemini with Circle to Search! The future is now!

Shayak: The future is… already on most Android devices. Circle to Search is convenient, especially on a tablet, but it’s not exclusive wizardry anymore. Useful? Yes. Mind-blowing? No.

Performance, Battery & 5G Reality

✨ GennieGPT: Dimensity 7300-Ultra! 4nm process! Ultra performance for YEARS!

Shayak: “Ultra” is doing some heavy lifting there. Performance is smooth for daily tasks, browsing, streaming, note-taking, and light editing. Gaming works, but this isn’t a graphics monster.

The real win is stability. No heating drama, no stutters, no tantrums. For the audience this tablet is aimed at, (students, professionals, families), that matters more than benchmark flexing.

✨ GennieGPT: 10,050mAh battery! ALL-DAY POWER! NON-STOP LIFE!

Shayak: Accurate, surprisingly. Two days of mixed use are very achievable. Even with streaming and multitasking, it just keeps going. Charging isn’t the fastest, but predictable, and yes, the charger is in the box (at least in India). Gold star.

✨ GennieGPT: OnePlus’ FIRST 5G TABLET! Always connected! Anywhere!

Shayak: This is actually a big deal. A 5G tablet makes sense if you travel, attend classes, or work remotely. No hotspot juggling, no battery drain on your phone.

It won’t matter to everyone, but for the right user, it’s a genuine advantage.

Cameras (Yes, We Have to Talk About Them)

✨ GennieGPT: 8MP front and back cameras! Perfect for EVERYTHING!

Shayak: Everything… tablet-related. Video calls are fine. Document scans are acceptable. Photos are strictly 'don’t zoom in'. These cameras exist to check boxes, not win awards. And that’s okay.

The front camera, positioned in the centre to align with the landscape mode of the tablet, does its job well and lights up your face enough to handle Zoom calls. Of course, if you're sitting in an absolutely dark room, you won't have much luck.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Review: Final Verdict

Now, let's try and answer the question we teased at the beginning. Will this tablet replace my laptop?

Before we get into it, understand that I am very traditional when it comes to tech. Much like Mohabbatein's Amitabh Bachchan, I am not super keen on "parivartan", and it takes me a while to jump on board with new things.

Having said that, I have been experimenting with tablets to see if they can truly sustain my office work. One thing's for certain, I won't be switching to iPads anytime soon. I am just too much of an Android fanboy to consider otherwise. So, I need to look at Android options, and I must admit that the OnePlus Pad Go 2 has made me want to switch over to the 'tab' side.

At just Rs 23,999 (8GB + 128GB Wi-Fi variant) or Rs 29,999 (top-end 8GB + 256GB 5G option) with bank offers, it goes easy on my wallet. It is fast enough to juggle my CMS as well as all the AI tools I have open on my Chrome tabs. Matter of fact, my ageing office laptop bogs down heavily when I have over a dozen Chrome tabs open. The OnePlus Pad Go 2, on the other hand, doesn't. And the massive battery also ensures I have enough power backup for at least a day of heavy usage or two days of light use. Then again, it's not like my office laptop can last 2 days without charging even once.

Of course, I'd still prefer an OLED screen if I'm expected to switch to the tablet for my entertainment purposes as well. But that's where I can appreciate the Pad Go 2's honesty. It doesn’t pretend to be a flagship, and that’s its biggest strength.

The AI is helpful but restrained. The performance is sensible. The design is understated. And the addition of 5G quietly makes it one of the more practical Android tablets in its segment. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 doesn’t shout. It doesn’t overpromise. It just… works.

And it dreams of being a laptop. I'm no one to kill dreams.

You also get a 45W SuperVOOC charger in the box, which is always appreciated. Learn something, Apple!

Should You Buy OnePlus Pad Go 2?