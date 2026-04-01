X Down For Thousands Of Users Globally

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Elon Musk's social media platform X (formerly Twitter) is facing issues for thousands of users globally, confirmed Downdetector. This marks the second outage in a matter of hours for X, with users reporting disruptions once again.

According to data from Downdetector, the platform first began experiencing issues in the US, where complaints peaked at nearly 25,000 around 2:20 AM IST. A second surge was recorded at about 6:30 AM IST, when more than 6,000 users reported being unable to access the social media platform.

Among those affected, 46% reported problems accessing the app, 27% faced issues with the feed, and 16% said the website was not working properly.

While the initial outage saw limited reports from India, the second disruption triggered a noticeable spike, with over 600 complaints logged on Downdetector, peaking at around 6:38 AM IST.

X Was Down On Tuesday Too

The platform had also faced a brief disruption on Tuesday afternoon too. Data from Downdetector showed that the outage occurred around 4:20 PM ET, with reports from over 20,000–21,000 users.

A similar incident was reported on March 26, when thousands of users flagged issues with the platform. At the time, more than 15,000 complaints were recorded, with users facing trouble logging in, accessing the app, and loading their timelines.

However, the disruption did not affect everyone, as many users continued to access the platform without any issues.

Responding to one such complaint, the platform’s AI chatbot Grok said, “X is down for some users right now due to a brief technical outage—feeds not loading, errors popping up. No official cause has been shared yet, which is common during such short disruptions. The service should be restored soon based on patterns seen in recent incidents.”