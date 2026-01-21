WhatsApp Is Testing A Simple Switch That Lets You Try New Features Without Risk

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





WhatsApp is testing a new option that gives users more control over upcoming features. This update lets people turn beta features on or off directly from the app. Earlier, users had to join the beta program through the Play Store, and even then, many did not get access to new tools.

With this change, users can try new features easily and stop them if the app starts crashing or acting slowly. The feature is still in testing and was spotted by WABetaInfo in the beta version.

WhatsApp New Feature: Beta Control Inside Settings

This new WhatsApp feature adds a simple switch inside the app’s settings. It appears under an option called “Early access to features.” Here, users can decide if they want to use beta features or not.

Earlier, joining the beta program was confusing. You had to go to the Play Store and enrol. Even after that, only a limited number of users got the new features. Many people became beta members but never saw anything new.

Now, WhatsApp is fixing this problem. The new toggle makes everything easy. You can turn beta features on when you want to try something new. If the app starts crashing, freezing, or showing bugs, you can turn it off in seconds. You do not need to leave the beta program from outside the app anymore.

WABetaInfo also shared screenshots showing this option inside WhatsApp settings. At first, this feature was planned for users who were not part of the beta program.

But now, WhatsApp is preparing to give this control to existing beta users as well. This means users get more freedom and better control over their app experience.

WhatsApp New Feature: Why This Update Is Important

This new WhatsApp feature matters because beta versions are not always stable. New tools may look exciting, but they can also bring bugs, slow speed, or app crashes.

With this new toggle, users no longer feel stuck. If something goes wrong, they can switch off beta features anytime. This is perfect for people who want to test new updates but still need WhatsApp to work smoothly every day.

It also helps WhatsApp. More users may try beta features now because there is less risk. If they do not like something, they can simply turn it off. This will help WhatsApp get better feedback and improve features faster.

In simple words, this update makes WhatsApp safer, smarter, and more user-friendly. It puts control back in the hands of users.