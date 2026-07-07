WhatsApp Username Feature Delayed In India As Meta Granted More Time To Reply To Centre

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government raised cybercrime concerns over WhatsApp's proposed username feature.

Meta received extension to respond, feature remains paused in India.

Company assured government feature won't launch until discussions conclude.

The Centre has granted Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, an additional three days to respond to concerns over the messaging platform's proposed username feature, which has raised questions about user safety and the potential for cybercrime.

Meta has also assured the government that the feature will not be introduced in India until discussions with the authorities are completed, according to PTI.

The extension comes after the technology company sought additional time to respond to the government's notice regarding the planned feature, which would allow WhatsApp users to connect without sharing their phone numbers.

Government Raises Concerns Over Cybercrime Risks

The Centre issued a notice to Meta last Wednesday seeking an explanation over the proposed username feature on WhatsApp.

According to the government, the feature could significantly increase the risk of online fraud, phishing attempts, digital arrest scams and impersonation attacks.

As a result, the government directed WhatsApp to pause the rollout of the feature until consultations addressing these concerns are completed to its satisfaction.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp's New Green Dot On iPhone Tells You Exactly Who Is Online Right Now

Meta Gets More Time To Submit Response

According to PTI sources, WhatsApp has now been given three additional days to submit its response to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The company had earlier been asked to submit its reply by Friday but later requested more time.

The sources also said Meta has assured the government that the username feature will not be rolled out in India while discussions with the authorities are still underway.

Meta Officials Meet IT Ministry

Following the government's notice, a delegation from Meta met officials of the IT Ministry last Friday to discuss the proposed feature.

In its notice, the government asked Meta to explain why action should not be initiated under the Information Technology Act and the relevant rules if the feature is found to increase cybercrime risks.

The Centre also reminded the company that, despite being a significant social media intermediary, WhatsApp remains subject to due diligence obligations under the IT Act and its associated rules.

ALSO READ | Apple's First Foldable iPhone Ultra Costs Rs 2 Lakh, But You Still Might Not Get One

Rollout Hinges On Government Consultation

The proposed username feature is designed to allow users to connect on WhatsApp without revealing their mobile phone numbers.

However, with the government raising concerns over its possible misuse, the feature will remain on hold in India until the consultation process concludes and the issues flagged by the Centre are addressed.