iPhone 18 Pro Drop Test Video Leaks Online: Here's How It Looks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 18 Pro details leaked after supplier data breach.

Alleged drop test video reveals iPhone 18 Pro design.

Breach exposed circuit board drawings and component lists publicly.

Apple faces fallout, impacting critical supplier relationship.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple has always been secretive about its upcoming products, but a major data breach at one of its suppliers has forced details of the iPhone 18 Pro into the public eye well before its expected September reveal. A video showing what appears to be an iPhone 18 Pro drop test has been circulating on social media after Tata Electronics, an India-based Apple supplier, suffered a cybersecurity incident last week.

The footage, though unverified, has already grabbed the attention of the Apple community and sparked debate over whether it is real or AI-generated.

What Did Leaked Drop Test Video Actually Show?

The clip, initially shared on X (formerly Twitter) by well-known leaker Ice Universe before being taken down, shows an alleged iPhone 18 Pro undergoing a drop test, which is a standard part of durability testing for smartphones. Ice Universe commented, "This is easily the biggest leak in Apple's history. You're looking at the drop test of the iPhone 18 Pro. Durability seems solid, but it's still surprisingly thick, and the weight remains a concern. The new colour looks pretty good, though."

ALSO READ: This Is What iPhone 18 Pro Could Look Like; Can You Spot The Difference From 17 Pro?

According to Reuters, the breach at Tata Electronics led to more than 200,000 files being posted to the dark web. Among them are said to be drawings of the iPhone 18 Pro circuit board, the A20 chip, and supplier component lists.

The video itself points to a refreshed rear design, featuring a metal and glass finish with a more uniform colour, moving away from the two-tone look seen on the iPhone 17. The rear camera lenses also appear to sit further out from the body than on the iPhone 17 Pro. The same clip, shot from a different angle, was posted by EVLeaks before also being removed.

Who Else Shared The Video And Is It Still Up?

While Ice Universe deleted his post within hours, the video shared by EVLeaks remains live. A side-by-side comparison posted by TechKard is also still up at the time of writing.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and reportedly an iPhone Fold at its September event, with September 8 being one date currently doing the rounds in speculation circles.

ALSO READ: What Did Apple Do To Deserve A $38 Billion Fine In India? Here Is The Full Story

The company will likely be working to contain the fallout and may also be assessing the impact this breach has on its relationship with Tata Electronics, a key part of its effort to shift supply chain operations away from China.