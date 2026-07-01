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English NewsTechnologyGadgetsiPhone 18 Pro Drop Test Video Leaks Online: Here's How It Looks

iPhone 18 Pro Drop Test Video Leaks Online: Here's How It Looks

Before Apple could plan its big September reveal, a leaked video from a supplier breach may have already shown the world what the iPhone 18 Pro looks like.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • iPhone 18 Pro details leaked after supplier data breach.
  • Alleged drop test video reveals iPhone 18 Pro design.
  • Breach exposed circuit board drawings and component lists publicly.
  • Apple faces fallout, impacting critical supplier relationship.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple has always been secretive about its upcoming products, but a major data breach at one of its suppliers has forced details of the iPhone 18 Pro into the public eye well before its expected September reveal. A video showing what appears to be an iPhone 18 Pro drop test has been circulating on social media after Tata Electronics, an India-based Apple supplier, suffered a cybersecurity incident last week.

The footage, though unverified, has already grabbed the attention of the Apple community and sparked debate over whether it is real or AI-generated.

What Did Leaked Drop Test Video Actually Show?

The clip, initially shared on X (formerly Twitter) by well-known leaker Ice Universe before being taken down, shows an alleged iPhone 18 Pro undergoing a drop test, which is a standard part of durability testing for smartphones. Ice Universe commented, "This is easily the biggest leak in Apple's history. You're looking at the drop test of the iPhone 18 Pro. Durability seems solid, but it's still surprisingly thick, and the weight remains a concern. The new colour looks pretty good, though."

ALSO READ: This Is What iPhone 18 Pro Could Look Like; Can You Spot The Difference From 17 Pro?

According to Reuters, the breach at Tata Electronics led to more than 200,000 files being posted to the dark web. Among them are said to be drawings of the iPhone 18 Pro circuit board, the A20 chip, and supplier component lists.

The video itself points to a refreshed rear design, featuring a metal and glass finish with a more uniform colour, moving away from the two-tone look seen on the iPhone 17. The rear camera lenses also appear to sit further out from the body than on the iPhone 17 Pro. The same clip, shot from a different angle, was posted by EVLeaks before also being removed.

Who Else Shared The Video And Is It Still Up?

While Ice Universe deleted his post within hours, the video shared by EVLeaks remains live. A side-by-side comparison posted by TechKard is also still up at the time of writing. 

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and reportedly an iPhone Fold at its September event, with September 8 being one date currently doing the rounds in speculation circles.

ALSO READ: What Did Apple Do To Deserve A $38 Billion Fine In India? Here Is The Full Story

The company will likely be working to contain the fallout and may also be assessing the impact this breach has on its relationship with Tata Electronics, a key part of its effort to shift supply chain operations away from China.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the iPhone 18 Pro details leak?

Details leaked due to a major data breach at Tata Electronics, an India-based Apple supplier. This cybersecurity incident led to information being posted online.

What kind of information about the iPhone 18 Pro was leaked?

A video of an alleged iPhone 18 Pro drop test circulated, along with over 200,000 files from Tata Electronics. These files reportedly include circuit board drawings, the A20 chip, and supplier lists.

What design features are suggested by the leaked video?

The video suggests a refreshed rear design with a uniform metal and glass finish, different from the iPhone 17. The rear camera lenses also appear to protrude more.

When is the iPhone 18 Pro expected to be officially unveiled?

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, along with other models, at its September event. September 8 is a date currently circulating in speculation.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gadgets TECHNOLOGY IPhone 18 IPhone 18 Pro IPhone 18 Leaks
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