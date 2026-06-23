iPhone Ultra Might Be Much More Expensive Than Even MacBooks: Check Expected Price

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone Ultra foldable phone rumors suggest a high price.

Expected to cost over $2,000, Apple's most expensive device.

Leaked design shows thin, book-style foldable with minimal crease.

iPhone Ultra Fold Leaks: Apple's foldable phone plans are reportedly moving forward, with fresh leaks pointing to a device that could carry an eye-watering price when it eventually launches. Sources suggest the company is preparing to call it the iPhone Ultra, expected to arrive alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup later this year. Beyond the book-style design and slim profile, what's drawing the most attention is the cost.

If the rumours hold up, this could end up being the priciest iPhone Apple has ever sold, putting it well above anything currently on shelves.

How Much Will The iPhone Ultra Cost?

Tipster Jon Prosser, who runs Front Page Tech, is behind the latest wave of details, claiming the foldable could be priced above USD 2,000. Converted roughly, that lands around Rs 1.88 lakh before taxes and any local pricing adjustments kick in.

At that figure, the iPhone Ultra would comfortably overtake every other iPhone model sold so far, making it Apple's most expensive handset to date by a wide margin.

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That kind of pricing puts the device in a strange spot. It's not just competing with other iPhones anymore; it's stepping into territory where buyers will start weighing it against high-end foldables from Samsung, Google, and Chinese brands like Vivo and OPPO, many of which already offer mature folding designs at lower prices. For a first-generation product, that's a tough comparison to face right out of the gate.

What Else Do We Know About iPhone Ultra’s Design?

Leaked renders reportedly show a book-style foldable that opens into a tablet-sized display while staying pocketable when shut. The bigger claim is around thickness, with the unfolded body said to measure just 4.5 mm, thinner than the iPhone Air's 5.6 mm, though still slightly behind Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 at roughly 4.2 mm.

Apple is also said to be working on a nearly invisible crease using a reworked hinge mechanism, something foldable users have complained about for years.

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Other expected specs include the A20 Pro chip, an Apple-made C2 modem, dual rear cameras with a Camera Control button, and split-screen multitasking built for the larger screen. None of this is confirmed by Apple yet, so the final price and specs could shift before launch.