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HomeTechnologyGadgetsiPhone Ultra Might Be Much More Expensive Than Even MacBooks: Check Expected Price

iPhone Ultra Might Be Much More Expensive Than Even MacBooks: Check Expected Price

Apple's foldable iPhone is shaping up to be its boldest device yet, but the leaked price could be the biggest talking point of all.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 11:03 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • iPhone Ultra foldable phone rumors suggest a high price.
  • Expected to cost over $2,000, Apple's most expensive device.
  • Leaked design shows thin, book-style foldable with minimal crease.

iPhone Ultra Fold Leaks: Apple's foldable phone plans are reportedly moving forward, with fresh leaks pointing to a device that could carry an eye-watering price when it eventually launches. Sources suggest the company is preparing to call it the iPhone Ultra, expected to arrive alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup later this year. Beyond the book-style design and slim profile, what's drawing the most attention is the cost. 

If the rumours hold up, this could end up being the priciest iPhone Apple has ever sold, putting it well above anything currently on shelves.

How Much Will The iPhone Ultra Cost?

Tipster Jon Prosser, who runs Front Page Tech, is behind the latest wave of details, claiming the foldable could be priced above USD 2,000. Converted roughly, that lands around Rs 1.88 lakh before taxes and any local pricing adjustments kick in. 

At that figure, the iPhone Ultra would comfortably overtake every other iPhone model sold so far, making it Apple's most expensive handset to date by a wide margin.

ALSO READ: iPhone 18 Pro Price Hike: Can Your Pocket Handle Rs 30,000 Extra?

That kind of pricing puts the device in a strange spot. It's not just competing with other iPhones anymore; it's stepping into territory where buyers will start weighing it against high-end foldables from Samsung, Google, and Chinese brands like Vivo and OPPO, many of which already offer mature folding designs at lower prices. For a first-generation product, that's a tough comparison to face right out of the gate.

What Else Do We Know About iPhone Ultra’s Design?

Leaked renders reportedly show a book-style foldable that opens into a tablet-sized display while staying pocketable when shut. The bigger claim is around thickness, with the unfolded body said to measure just 4.5 mm, thinner than the iPhone Air's 5.6 mm, though still slightly behind Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 at roughly 4.2 mm.

Apple is also said to be working on a nearly invisible crease using a reworked hinge mechanism, something foldable users have complained about for years. 

ALSO READ: CRED, WhatsApp, And A $900 Million Deal: Why Meta Is Doubling Down On India

Other expected specs include the A20 Pro chip, an Apple-made C2 modem, dual rear cameras with a Camera Control button, and split-screen multitasking built for the larger screen. None of this is confirmed by Apple yet, so the final price and specs could shift before launch.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Apple's new foldable phone expected to be called?

The article suggests Apple's upcoming foldable phone could be called the

How much is the iPhone Ultra rumored to cost?

Tipster Jon Prosser claims the foldable iPhone Ultra could be priced above USD 2,000. This would make it Apple's most expensive handset to date.

What kind of design is expected for the iPhone Ultra?

Leaked renders suggest a book-style foldable design that opens into a tablet-sized display. It is also rumored to have a nearly invisible crease with a reworked hinge mechanism.

What are some of the rumored specifications for the iPhone Ultra?

Expected specs include an A20 Pro chip, an Apple-made C2 modem, and dual rear cameras. It will also feature split-screen multitasking for its larger display.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 11:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Gadgets Foldable IPhone IPhone Fold IPhone Ultra TECHNOLOGY
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