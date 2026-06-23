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HomeGamingGTA 6's Scary Price Tag Online? Don't Believe It Just Yet

GTA 6's Scary Price Tag Online? Don't Believe It Just Yet

With GTA 6 preorders opening June 25, a leaked price list has fans worried. One insider's explanation might change how you see those numbers entirely.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • French retailer Fnac listed high GTA 6 prices, concerning fans.
  • Insider clarified listed prices are temporary placeholders, not final figures.
  • Official GTA 6 preorder pricing expected before June 25.
  • Game launches November 19 on PS5/Xbox; PC version follows.

GTA 6 Leaks: GTA 6 preorders are set to begin on June 25, and ahead of that date, a retailer's listing sparked concern among fans after showing prices much higher than expected. French retailer Fnac listed the standard edition at €89.99, which converts to roughly $103, while other editions were priced as high as €199.99, or about $230. The numbers quickly caught attention online, given that most players have been anticipating a price closer to $70 for the base game. 

However, a well-known insider has clarified that these figures should not be taken at face value just yet.

Why Are The GTA 6 Price Listings Not Reliable Yet?

According to Dealabs insider billbil-kun, the prices shown on Fnac's listing are not final and are simply being used as temporary placeholders until official pricing is confirmed. 

They wrote, "So those prices are random ones." This suggests that retailers often populate product pages with arbitrary figures before a game's actual price is locked in by the publisher, which in this case is Rockstar Games. 

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Industry watchers note that this is a fairly common practice ahead of major game launches, especially when preorders are expected to open within days.

When Will GTA 6 Preorders And Price Details Be Confirmed?

Preorders for GTA 6 are scheduled to open on June 25 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, which means official pricing should be revealed very soon. Alongside the standard edition, a premium version is also expected to be available for players wanting extra content. 

Some fans are speculating that Rockstar could drop a new trailer this week as well, possibly timed to build excitement right before preorders go live.

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As for the final price, nothing has been confirmed so far, though comparisons are already being drawn to other $80 titles currently on the market. GTA 6 is set to release on November 19 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. 

A PC version has not been officially announced, but based on past Rockstar releases, one is widely expected to follow at a later date.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did a retailer list GTA 6 at such a high price?

French retailer Fnac listed the standard edition for €89.99 (around $103) and other editions up to €199.99 (about $230). These prices were much higher than the ~$70 fans expected for the base game.

Are the high GTA 6 prices listed by retailers accurate?

No, according to insider billbil-kun, these prices are temporary placeholders and not final. Retailers often use arbitrary figures before official pricing is confirmed by the publisher, Rockstar Games.

When will official GTA 6 pricing and preorders be confirmed?

Preorders for GTA 6 are scheduled to open on June 25 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Official pricing should be revealed very soon, likely around that date, along with details for a premium version.

When will GTA 6 be released and on which platforms?

GTA 6 is set to release on November 19 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. A PC version has not been officially announced, but based on past releases, it is widely expected to follow later.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming GTA GTA 6 GTA 6 Leaks TECHNOLOGY
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