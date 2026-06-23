French retailer Fnac listed the standard edition for €89.99 (around $103) and other editions up to €199.99 (about $230). These prices were much higher than the ~$70 fans expected for the base game.
GTA 6's Scary Price Tag Online? Don't Believe It Just Yet
With GTA 6 preorders opening June 25, a leaked price list has fans worried. One insider's explanation might change how you see those numbers entirely.
- French retailer Fnac listed high GTA 6 prices, concerning fans.
- Insider clarified listed prices are temporary placeholders, not final figures.
- Official GTA 6 preorder pricing expected before June 25.
- Game launches November 19 on PS5/Xbox; PC version follows.
GTA 6 Leaks: GTA 6 preorders are set to begin on June 25, and ahead of that date, a retailer's listing sparked concern among fans after showing prices much higher than expected. French retailer Fnac listed the standard edition at €89.99, which converts to roughly $103, while other editions were priced as high as €199.99, or about $230. The numbers quickly caught attention online, given that most players have been anticipating a price closer to $70 for the base game.
However, a well-known insider has clarified that these figures should not be taken at face value just yet.
Why Are The GTA 6 Price Listings Not Reliable Yet?
According to Dealabs insider billbil-kun, the prices shown on Fnac's listing are not final and are simply being used as temporary placeholders until official pricing is confirmed.
Looks like many people (including R*) are trying to disturb my holidays— billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) June 21, 2026
Those SKUs are just placeholders bcz EAN codes (like UPC in US) aren’t belonging to Take2 traditional games prefixes
So those prices are random ones
(& Sorry, w/o my PC, can’t do much to get real prices) pic.twitter.com/E7982km1lh
They wrote, "So those prices are random ones." This suggests that retailers often populate product pages with arbitrary figures before a game's actual price is locked in by the publisher, which in this case is Rockstar Games.
ALSO READ: Oracle’s AI Bet Gets Bigger: 21,000 Jobs Cut, $70 Billion Investment Planned
Industry watchers note that this is a fairly common practice ahead of major game launches, especially when preorders are expected to open within days.
When Will GTA 6 Preorders And Price Details Be Confirmed?
Preorders for GTA 6 are scheduled to open on June 25 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, which means official pricing should be revealed very soon. Alongside the standard edition, a premium version is also expected to be available for players wanting extra content.
Some fans are speculating that Rockstar could drop a new trailer this week as well, possibly timed to build excitement right before preorders go live.
ALSO READ: iPhone Ultra Might Be Much More Expensive Than Even MacBooks: Check Expected Price
As for the final price, nothing has been confirmed so far, though comparisons are already being drawn to other $80 titles currently on the market. GTA 6 is set to release on November 19 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
A PC version has not been officially announced, but based on past Rockstar releases, one is widely expected to follow at a later date.
Before You Go
News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did a retailer list GTA 6 at such a high price?
Are the high GTA 6 prices listed by retailers accurate?
No, according to insider billbil-kun, these prices are temporary placeholders and not final. Retailers often use arbitrary figures before official pricing is confirmed by the publisher, Rockstar Games.
When will official GTA 6 pricing and preorders be confirmed?
Preorders for GTA 6 are scheduled to open on June 25 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Official pricing should be revealed very soon, likely around that date, along with details for a premium version.
When will GTA 6 be released and on which platforms?
GTA 6 is set to release on November 19 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. A PC version has not been officially announced, but based on past releases, it is widely expected to follow later.