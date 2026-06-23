GTA 6's Scary Price Tag Online? Don't Believe It Just Yet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom French retailer Fnac listed high GTA 6 prices, concerning fans.

Insider clarified listed prices are temporary placeholders, not final figures.

Official GTA 6 preorder pricing expected before June 25.

Game launches November 19 on PS5/Xbox; PC version follows.

GTA 6 Leaks: GTA 6 preorders are set to begin on June 25, and ahead of that date, a retailer's listing sparked concern among fans after showing prices much higher than expected. French retailer Fnac listed the standard edition at €89.99, which converts to roughly $103, while other editions were priced as high as €199.99, or about $230. The numbers quickly caught attention online, given that most players have been anticipating a price closer to $70 for the base game.

However, a well-known insider has clarified that these figures should not be taken at face value just yet.

Why Are The GTA 6 Price Listings Not Reliable Yet?

According to Dealabs insider billbil-kun, the prices shown on Fnac's listing are not final and are simply being used as temporary placeholders until official pricing is confirmed.

Looks like many people (including R*) are trying to disturb my holidays



Those SKUs are just placeholders bcz EAN codes (like UPC in US) aren’t belonging to Take2 traditional games prefixes



So those prices are random ones



(& Sorry, w/o my PC, can’t do much to get real prices) pic.twitter.com/E7982km1lh — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) June 21, 2026

They wrote, "So those prices are random ones." This suggests that retailers often populate product pages with arbitrary figures before a game's actual price is locked in by the publisher, which in this case is Rockstar Games.

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Industry watchers note that this is a fairly common practice ahead of major game launches, especially when preorders are expected to open within days.

When Will GTA 6 Preorders And Price Details Be Confirmed?

Preorders for GTA 6 are scheduled to open on June 25 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, which means official pricing should be revealed very soon. Alongside the standard edition, a premium version is also expected to be available for players wanting extra content.

Some fans are speculating that Rockstar could drop a new trailer this week as well, possibly timed to build excitement right before preorders go live.

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As for the final price, nothing has been confirmed so far, though comparisons are already being drawn to other $80 titles currently on the market. GTA 6 is set to release on November 19 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

A PC version has not been officially announced, but based on past Rockstar releases, one is widely expected to follow at a later date.

Before You Go News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021