Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyiPhone 17 Pro Is Now Available At A Discount... Here's How You Can Avail This Deal

iPhone 17 Pro Is Now Available At A Discount... Here's How You Can Avail This Deal

Apple has quietly introduced a direct discount on the iPhone 17 Pro in India. The price drops instantly at checkout for select bank card users, with no exchange or cashback delay.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 12:37 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Apple has quietly adjusted the pricing of its newest flagship in India. Just months after its September 2025 launch, the iPhone 17 Pro is now available with a direct bank discount at the Apple Store. The base 256GB model, originally priced at Rs 1,34,900, gets a Rs 5,000 reduction when purchased using select credit cards. This move stands out because price drops on newly released Pro models are uncommon. 

There are no exchange rules involved, and the offer works as a straight deduction at checkout for eligible buyers.

iPhone 17 Pro Discount Price In India

The iPhone 17 Pro discount applies to purchases made using American Express, Axis Bank, or ICICI Bank cards. With this offer, the Rs 1,34,900 price for the 256GB variant effectively comes down by Rs 5,000. The reduction is flat, without cashback delays or bundled conditions.

What makes this notable is the timing. Apple usually holds firm on Pro model pricing for several months after launch. Even festive sales often rely on exchange offers rather than direct cuts. This time, buyers get a clean reduction on the listed price itself.

There is no requirement to trade in an older phone, and the discount is visible during checkout. It works both online and at physical Apple Store locations. For people who were already planning to buy the iPhone 17 Pro, this changes the cost slightly without altering the buying process.

It does not turn the phone into a budget device, but it narrows the gap for users, comparing it with older Pro models or premium Android phones in the same range. As with most bank-led offers, the discount depends on card availability and may change without notice.

iPhone 17 Pro Specifications At A Glance

The iPhone 17 Pro features a 6.3-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness up to 3,000 nits. The front is protected by Ceramic Shield 2 for improved durability.

It runs on Apple’s A19 Pro chip with a 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. Apple has also added a vapour chamber cooling system to help manage heat during heavy use.

The rear camera setup includes three 48MP sensors: Main, Ultra-Wide, and Telephoto. It supports up to 8x optical-quality zoom. The front camera is 18MP with Centre Stage and dual video recording.

Battery capacity is close to 4,000mAh, with support for 25W MagSafe charging. Other features include iOS 26, Wi-Fi 7, IP68 protection, an Action button, and a dedicated Camera Control button.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a discount on the iPhone 17 Pro in India?

Yes, the iPhone 17 Pro in India is available with a Rs 5,000 direct bank discount on the 256GB model when purchased with select credit cards.

Which bank cards are eligible for the iPhone 17 Pro discount?

The discount applies to purchases made using American Express, Axis Bank, or ICICI Bank credit cards.

Are there any conditions for the iPhone 17 Pro discount?

No, the discount is a flat reduction at checkout with no exchange rules, cashback delays, or bundled conditions.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Jan 2026 12:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
ISRO PSLV-C62 Mission Faces Anomaly During Stage 3 Of Launch, ISRO Analysing Data
ISRO PSLV-C62 Mission Faces Anomaly During Stage 3 Of Launch, ISRO Analysing Data
World
Were Indians Arrested During Iran Protests? Iranian Envoy Clarifies
Were Indians Arrested During Iran Protests? Iranian Envoy Clarifies
Jammu and Kashmir
Multiple Suspected Drone Intrusions Reported Near LoC, IB In J&K
Multiple Suspected Drone Intrusions Reported Near LoC, IB In J&K
India
'Hindutva Is Hinduism In Paranoia': Mani Shankar Aiyar's Comments Spark Row
'Hindutva Is Hinduism In Paranoia': Mani Shankar Aiyar's Comments Spark Row
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget