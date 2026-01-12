iPhone 17 Pro Is Now Available At A Discount... Here's How You Can Avail This Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Apple has quietly adjusted the pricing of its newest flagship in India. Just months after its September 2025 launch, the iPhone 17 Pro is now available with a direct bank discount at the Apple Store. The base 256GB model, originally priced at Rs 1,34,900, gets a Rs 5,000 reduction when purchased using select credit cards. This move stands out because price drops on newly released Pro models are uncommon.

There are no exchange rules involved, and the offer works as a straight deduction at checkout for eligible buyers.

iPhone 17 Pro Discount Price In India

The iPhone 17 Pro discount applies to purchases made using American Express, Axis Bank, or ICICI Bank cards. With this offer, the Rs 1,34,900 price for the 256GB variant effectively comes down by Rs 5,000. The reduction is flat, without cashback delays or bundled conditions.

What makes this notable is the timing. Apple usually holds firm on Pro model pricing for several months after launch. Even festive sales often rely on exchange offers rather than direct cuts. This time, buyers get a clean reduction on the listed price itself.

There is no requirement to trade in an older phone, and the discount is visible during checkout. It works both online and at physical Apple Store locations. For people who were already planning to buy the iPhone 17 Pro, this changes the cost slightly without altering the buying process.

It does not turn the phone into a budget device, but it narrows the gap for users, comparing it with older Pro models or premium Android phones in the same range. As with most bank-led offers, the discount depends on card availability and may change without notice.

iPhone 17 Pro Specifications At A Glance

The iPhone 17 Pro features a 6.3-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness up to 3,000 nits. The front is protected by Ceramic Shield 2 for improved durability.

It runs on Apple’s A19 Pro chip with a 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. Apple has also added a vapour chamber cooling system to help manage heat during heavy use.

The rear camera setup includes three 48MP sensors: Main, Ultra-Wide, and Telephoto. It supports up to 8x optical-quality zoom. The front camera is 18MP with Centre Stage and dual video recording.

Battery capacity is close to 4,000mAh, with support for 25W MagSafe charging. Other features include iOS 26, Wi-Fi 7, IP68 protection, an Action button, and a dedicated Camera Control button.