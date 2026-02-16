Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Tecno Pova Curve 2 Review: Tecno wants the Pova Curve 2 to feel like a spacecraft that accidentally landed in your pocket. A bordering-on-disbelief 8,000mAh battery (yep, you read that right). Curved AMOLED. Triple chipsets. AI that speaks your language. On paper, it reads like a startup pitch deck that got overfunded.

Naturally, GennieGPT, ABP Live's in-house AI review bot, is already hyperventilating over the numbers. I’ve been using it in the real world. Let’s see who survives re-entry.

Tecno Pova Curve 2 Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Massive 8,000mAh battery in a surprisingly slim 7.42mm body

144Hz curved AMOLED is genuinely smooth

Solid 5G connectivity with 20 bands

45W charger in the box (thank you, Tecno)

Multilingual AI features designed to be useful in India

What Doesn’t:

Dimensity 7100 isn’t a gaming monster

2MP secondary camera feels ornamental at best

AI noise reduction is good, not magical

Rs 27,999 pricing faces stiff competition

Spacecraft Design, Earthly Practicality

✨ GennieGPT: 7.42mm THIN with an 8,000mAh battery!!! That’s basically aerospace engineering! NASA should call Tecno!

Shayak: Easy, Gennie. It’s impressive, yes. An 8,000mAh battery in a 7.42mm chassis at under 200g is not normal. Most phones with this capacity feel like power banks with SIM trays. But let’s not start filing patents with ISRO just yet. It’s smart engineering, silicon-carbon battery optimisation, tighter packing, not rocket science.

Still, credit where it’s due: this phone doesn’t feel like a brick. That’s a win.

✨ GennieGPT: 144Hz Curved AMOLED! 4,500 nits brightness! 93.18% screen-to-body ratio! It’s basically a portable IMAX!

Shayak: “Portable IMAX” is leaning a bit too much towards shooting for the Moon. But yes, this 6.78-inch curved AMOLED is very good. It’s fluid, vibrant, and bright enough to fight Indian sunlight without you squinting like you forgot your sunglasses.

The 144Hz refresh rate? Smooth. But like most phones, not every app actually runs at 144Hz. You’ll see the benefit while scrolling and gaming, not while staring at WhatsApp forwards.

Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on top is reassuring. At least Tecno didn’t cut corners there.

Triple Chipset. Triple Drama?

✨ GennieGPT: WORLD’S FIRST TRIPLE-CHIPSET IN THE SEGMENT! MediaTek Dimensity 7100 + G1 Signal Chip + SE1 WiFi Chip! 20 5G bands! UNSTOPPABLE CONNECTIVITY!

Shayak: The MediaTek Dimensity 7100 is a capable mid-range processor. Daily tasks are smooth. Multitasking is taken care of without drama. Casual gaming? Works fine. But “unstoppable”? Let’s not challenge flagship territory.

Now the interesting bit: the dedicated G1 and SE1 chips. Signal stability in patchy areas does feel better than average. Call drops were rare in my testing. WiFi handovers were stable. Is it revolutionary? No. Is it practical? Yes. Especially if you live in areas (especially my Noida office area) where signal bars play hide and seek.

20 5G bands and URSP switching are good future-proofing moves. That’s real value if I'm being honest, not just brochure poetry.

Battery: The Showstopper

✨ GennieGPT: 8,000mAh! 16.4 hours of video! 35.7 hours of music! 1,133.1 hours standby! This phone basically refuses to die!

Shayak: Finally, something you’re not exaggerating too much. This battery is ridiculous, in a good way. Heavy users can stretch it to nearly two days. Moderate users? Easily two days, maybe more.

The 45W charging isn’t class-leading, but it’s sensible, especially if you are targeting customers who are always on the go. And yes, Tecno includes the 45W charger in the box. No ecosystem tax. No separate purchase drama.

For India’s early jobbers, commuters, and power users, this battery is Linkin Park. Everything else is Bloodywood at best.

Cameras: Heir & A Spare

✨ GennieGPT: 50MP dual camera system! Crystal clarity! DSLR vibes!

Shayak: Umm, nope! The 50MP primary camera does a respectable job in daylight. Good detail, decent dynamic range, colours slightly punchy but not cartoonish. The 2MP secondary sensor? Let’s just say it exists. It contributes more to symmetry than photography.

The 13MP front camera is serviceable. Video calls look clean enough. Influencer-tier selfies? Not really.

To put it bluntly, this is a “good for the price” camera system. Nothing more, nothing less.

ELLA AI 2.0: Smart or Just Loud?

✨ GennieGPT: Multilingual AI! Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Gujarati, Marathi! ALL-SCENARIOS AI NOISE REDUCTION! FUTURE IS HERE!

Shayak: Dramatic much? The multilingual support is genuinely useful. Voice assistants that understand Indian accents without making you repeat yourself three times? I’ll take that.

The AI Noise Reduction works well during calls and even WhatsApp voice chats. But it’s not magic. If you’re standing next to a metro train, general physics will still win. This is no Sony XMs.

Android 16-based HiOS 16 is cleaner than older Tecno builds. Still some preloaded apps, but manageable.

Tecno Pova Curve 2: Final Verdict

At Rs 27,999 (8GB + 128GB) and Rs 29,999 (8GB + 256GB), the Pova Curve 2 steps into serious mid-range territory. Bank offers soften the blow, but this is no longer “budget beast” pricing. On one hand, you have to deal with market leaders such as Vivo or Xiaomi who promise way better cameras and support, and on the other, you have a couple-year-old premium beasts that land within the Rs 30,000 bracket (or perhaps a bit over), especially if the customer is feeling thrifty.

At this price point, Tecno is competing with giants that offer stronger gaming performance or more versatile cameras. So, what is Tecno betting on? Battery supremacy + bold design + connectivity stability. And honestly? That 8,000 mAh battery should make even a certain tech giant named after a fruit uncomfortable during R&D meetings.

Should You Buy Tecno Pova Curve 2?

Yes, if battery life is your top priority and you want a stylish, slim phone that lasts two days.

if battery life is your top priority and you want a stylish, slim phone that lasts two days. Maybe, if you’re choosing between this and a more performance-focused rival.

if you’re choosing between this and a more performance-focused rival. No, if you want top-tier gaming or flagship-level photography.