Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Gadgets Review: In a world infested with AI, it might feel like we're losing out on human voices. AI isn't all bad, but what it lacks is a rooted, real-world connection. So, as we review the latest in tech, from phones to AI-enabled mice, we decided to create an AI bot and see how it perceives a gadget solely based on the spec sheet.

Meet GennieGPT, ABP Live's in-house AI reviewer. Programmed to adore specs, worship benchmarks, and get excited by shiny lights. Unfortunately, GennieGPT doesn’t game, capture photos, or use any kind of tech in the real world. That’s where I come in with my hands-on experience with the gadgets.

Let’s begin this tech tug-of-war.

Tecno Pova Slim Review: Remember when phones used to wear their bulk like a badge of honour? Monster batteries, neon backs, 'gaming' logos flashing like they belonged on a racing car. The Tecno Pova Slim, though, wants none of that. It shows off its 'look-at-me' slim design like a supermodel, and with cutesy 'Mood Lighting' to boot. But here’s the catch: in chasing fashion, has it trimmed down on the very things that made the Pova series stand out for budget hunters: raw power and battery life? That’s what we’re here to find out.

Tecno Pova Slim Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Razor-thin 5.95mm body with curved glass

Lightweight (156g) and easy to carry

Decent AMOLED display with solid brightness

Good for everyday usage and casual gaming

Funky 'Mood Light' design adds personality

What Doesn’t:

Cameras struggle with detail and low light

Dimensity 6400 chip feels underpowered for Rs 20k

Software support is limited to just one OS upgrade

Razor-Thin Showstopper

✨ GennieGPT: 5.95mm THIN! Lighter than your old school geometry box! Feels slimmer than the iPhone Air itself, thanks to those curvy edges. This is the world’s slimmest curved-display phone! Wooooow!

Shayak: You’re not completely wrong, for once. Yes, the Pova Slim is just a hair thicker than the iPhone Air’s 5.6mm, but thanks to its curved glass, it does feel slimmer in hand. And unlike Apple’s Rs 1 lakh “look, we made it thinner again” experiment, Tecno somehow stuffed a 5,160mAh battery inside this frame. That’s like hiding a large Coke bottle in a manila envelope. Impressive engineering, credit where it's due.

✨ GennieGPT: 6.78-inch AMOLED with 144Hz refresh! Ultra-bright 4,500 nits! Basically a pocket-sized IMAX theatre!

Shayak: Hold your popcorn, Nolan. Yes, the display is big, curved, and plenty bright. But that '144Hz' refresh rate? Marketing cosplay. The Dimensity 6400 chip doesn’t even support it officially. In real life, you’ll mostly see 90Hz, sometimes 120Hz if you beg nicely in settings.

Still, it’s a sharp and vibrant AMOLED with Widevine L1, so Netflix binges look legit. Just don’t expect buttery 144Hz gaming. To be honest, with a phone THIS slim, you can't really expect it to be a proper gaming beast. This is meant for headturners, not headshots.

Slim, But Ample Power

Apple Air vs Tecno Pova Slim, in case you were wondering what they look like one-on-one.

✨ GennieGPT: Silicon-Carbon battery, 5,160mAh, 45W charging! That’s like having Iron Man’s arc reactor in a popsicle stick!

Shayak: Cute comparison, and the comic nut in me does appreciate it, but you are not wrong. The Pova Slim does a decent job. A full day of use on moderate settings, maybe less if you’re bingeing a bit less. The 45W charger in the box (another novelty that you won't get with premium phones) gets you back to 100% power in under an hour.

Slim phones usually mean puny batteries. But with the Pova Slim, you’re not left with charger anxiety every five hours. That alone earns Tecno some brownie points.

✨ GennieGPT: MediaTek Dimensity 6400! Smooth! Gaming-ready! So futuristic!

Shayak: And there you go again. Look, the Dimensity 6400 is fine for scrolling, browsing, and the occasional BGMI round. But let’s not pretend it belongs in the same league as Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 or Dimensity 7400.

Think of it as a reliable rickshaw. Gets you from A to B without fuss, but don’t expect Formula 1 overtakes. If I'm being blunt, for Rs 19,999, Tecno could’ve aimed higher here.

Cameras: Just Okay; Mood Light: The Real Winner

✨ GennieGPT: 50MP main camera! Portraits pop! 13MP selfies! Who needs a DSLR?

Shayak: Ermm, everyone who cares about detail, that’s who. The Pova Slim cameras are… serviceable. Daylight shots look decent, portraits aren’t bad, but zoom in and you’ll see the grain. Low-light? Let’s just say your street lamp looks like a UFO sighting.

Selfies are fine for WhatsApp or Instagram Stories, but this won’t make you an influencer overnight.

TL;DR: The Pova Slim's good enough for casual snaps, but not good enough if photography is your hobby.

✨ GennieGPT: HiOS 15 with Google Gemini AI AND Tecno’s own Ella AI! Dynamic Lighting that makes your phone SMILE! So FUN! So ALIVE!

Shayak: Finally, something genuinely fun. The 'Mood Light' animation is cartoony and I’ll admit: it's my most favourite thing on the phone. Great for younger users, or anyone who secretly enjoys WALL-E vibes.

But HiOS itself? Still busy, still not stock. Customisable, yes, but Tecno’s software support is limited: one OS update and two years of security. That’s basically the equivalent of being told, Enjoy it while it lasts.

Tecno Pova Slim Review: Final Verdict

The Tecno Pova Slim is like that indie band you discover at a college fest. Not flawless, not mainstream-polished, but it brings a style of its own. At Rs 19,999, it gives you bragging rights for carrying the slimmest curved-glass phone in India. Lighter than most iPhones, funkier than most Galaxies.

But slimness comes at a cost. Performance is mid, cameras are just okay, and software longevity isn’t reassuring. Tecno may not have made the iPhone Air for the masses, but they’ve made something close enough. With mood lights, no less.

Should You Buy Tecno Pova Slim?