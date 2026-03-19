NYT Connections Answers (March 19): Puzzle #1011 Caught You Off-Guard? Check Hints, & Solution

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NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, is back with its March 19 challenge, and it’s one of those puzzles that feels simple at first but quickly gets tricky. Players were given 16 words and asked to sort them into four hidden groups. Some groups were easy to spot right away, while others needed a bit more thinking.

Like always, Connections keeps players hooked with its mix of logic, wordplay, and surprise twists. If today’s puzzle got you stuck, don’t worry, we’ve broken it down for you with hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game where you see 16 words. Your goal is to group them into four sets of four based on a shared idea.

It sounds easy, but it can be confusing. Many words look like they belong together, but they don’t. These tricky options are there to mislead you.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You are allowed only four mistakes. After the fourth wrong guess, the game ends and shows the answers.

Each group also has a colour to show difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Sometimes the connection is about meaning. Sometimes it is about how the word looks or sounds. That is what makes the puzzle fun and a little tricky.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (March 19)

Here are today’s hints:

Yellow: Childhood regulars.

Green: Charms against chance.

Blue: They don’t always look the same.

Purple: The end is the most important part.

Extra hints:

Some answers are literal, others are not.

Each group except purple has at least one word with the letter “O.”

One word from each group:

Yellow: Goldilocks

Green: Evil Eye

Blue: Chameleon

Purple: Soda Pop

If you’re ready for the answers, here they are.

Full Solution for March 19:

Yellow (Folk Tale Characters): Chicken Little, Frog Prince, Gingerbread Man, Goldilocks

Green (Good Luck Symbols): Evil Eye, Four-leaf Clover, Horseshoe, Rabbit’s Foot

Blue (Things That Change Colour): Chameleon, Mood Ring, Sunset, Traffic Light

Purple (Ending in Music Genres): Baby Blues, Pet Rock, Scrap Metal, Soda Pop

Today’s puzzle had a nice mix of easy and tricky groups. The yellow group was simple if you remember old stories like Goldilocks and the Gingerbread Man. The green group was also easy, with common good luck symbols like a horseshoe and a four-leaf clover.

The blue group was about things that change colour, like a chameleon or a sunset. That left the purple group, which was the hardest. The trick was to look at the last word in each phrase. Words like “rock,” “metal,” “pop,” and “blues” are all music styles. Once you spot that, the group becomes clear.

Overall, today’s Connections puzzle was fun, slightly tricky, and very satisfying once solved.