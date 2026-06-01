AC Blast In Delhi Killed Ex-IAS Officer & Damaged A Ministry Office: Here's How To Stay Safe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two Delhi AC fires cause death and damage to institution.

Retired IAS officer died; school evacuated safely from fires.

AC units are suspected causes in both recent Delhi fires.

Regular AC servicing and safety checks are strongly advised.

AC Blasts In Delhi: Two separate fire incidents in Delhi, both linked to air-conditioning units, have raised serious concerns about AC safety at home and in public buildings. In one case, a retired IAS officer lost his life. In the other, a premier educational institution was damaged. While investigations are still underway, preliminary findings in both cases point to AC units as the likely cause.

With summer temperatures pushing people to run their ACs for longer hours, these incidents are a reminder that the appliance is not as risk-free as most assume.

What Happened In The Two Delhi AC Fire Incidents?

Dhanendra Kumar, an 80-year-old retired IAS officer from the 1968 Haryana cadre, died due to smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at his Hauz Khas residence. He had served as Executive Director at the World Bank and was the first Chairman of the Competition Commission of India.

Five people were inside the house at the time, including family members and domestic staff. His son was hospitalised. The fire, suspected to have started from an explosion in the indoor AC unit, damaged household items on the ground floor and wooden windows on the first floor. Police said no foul play is suspected, and the investigation is continuing.

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In a separate incident, a fire broke out at the School of Planning and Architecture in Delhi's ITO area, an Institution of National Importance under the Ministry of Education. The blaze, believed to have started from an AC unit on the second floor, spread across at least three rooms and reached portions of the third floor.

Faculty and students were evacuated safely, with no injuries reported. Firefighters used a sky lift to douse the flames, and it took nearly 50 minutes to bring the fire under control.

How Can You Prevent Your AC From Catching Fire?

Here is what you can do to reduce the risk:

Get your AC serviced regularly. Dust and debris that build up inside the unit can overheat the motor. A basic service before and during summer is not optional; it is necessary.

Do not ignore unusual sounds or smells. A burning smell, rattling, or sparking from your AC unit is a warning. Switch it off immediately and call a technician.

Check your wiring. Old or loose wiring is one of the leading causes of electrical fires. If your home is older, have a licensed electrician inspect the connections attached to your AC.

Avoid running the AC unattended for very long hours. Continuous operation, especially during a heatwave, puts extra stress on the unit's compressor and other components.

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Install a smoke detector near the AC. Many AC fires start slowly with smoke before flames appear. A working smoke detector can give you critical extra minutes.

Do not block the outdoor unit. The condenser needs clear airflow. Covering it or placing objects nearby can cause the unit to overheat.

Use a stabiliser or surge protector. Voltage fluctuations are common during summer. A stabiliser protects internal components from electrical damage.

Replace old units. If your AC is more than 10 years old and showing signs of wear, the cost of replacement is far lower than the cost of a fire.

Keep a fire extinguisher at home. A basic ABC-rated extinguisher is useful for early-stage electrical fires before they spread.

Know when to evacuate. If a fire starts and grows quickly, do not try to fight it yourself. Get everyone out, call 101, and let professionals handle it.

The Delhi fires are a reminder that an appliance most people treat as routine can become dangerous without warning. Regular maintenance and basic precautions can make a real difference.

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