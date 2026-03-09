Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 512GB Now Costs Same As 256GB After Rs 20,000 Price Cut

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Ever since Samsung came up with its new Galaxy S26 series, fans have had their eyes on only one device, and that is the Galaxy S26 Ultra. This year, the premium model of the lineup came up with visible upgrades. The display, & AI features were more than enough to lure buyers to get their hands on the device. The only thing that made people pause & think while planning to buy the Galaxy S26 Ultra was its huge price tag. Galaxy S26 Ultra starts at Rs 1,39,999 and goes all the way to Rs 1,89,999.

But Samsung came up with a new deal that made people way more curious about what the phone has to offer.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Now Available For Rs 20,000 Less

As Galaxy S26 Ultra just stepped into the market, we can't really expect a huge price cut, but this new offer by Samsung has made drowsy fans alert. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra comes in three storage variations: 256 GB, 512GB, and 1TB.





The price bracket increases as you move to a better storage option, and while the 512GB variant was first listed for Rs 1,59,999 its now available at the price of the 256GB variant. This means the 512 GB is up for grabs for Rs 1,39,999, and that's a direct Rs 20,000 discount.

The deal is live at almost all major e-commerce platforms, Amazon, Flipkart, & Samsung’s official site.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Specs Make The Deal Sweeter

First things first, the privacy display. Its no secret that buyers are losing it for the new built-in privacy display technology that basically makes shoulder surfers scratch their heads. The Galaxy S26 Ultra boasts a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and supports superfast charging 3.0.

Now let’s capture the camera. Galaxy S26 Ultra features a 200MP wide camera, 50MP ultrawide camera, 50MP periscope lens and a 10MP telephoto camera. The device is just 7.9mm thin, which makes it the slimmest Ultra so far.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra now also comes with an upgraded Bixby and features like Now Nudge, Now Brief, and better Circle to Search. Security features like Private Album and long-term OS updates are also part of the package.

All in all, this is probably the best time to get your hands on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, as a premium phone like this takes too long to get a genuine price cut.