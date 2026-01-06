Samsung Introduces Galaxy Book6 Series At CES 2026, Set To Launch In January

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Electronics has introduced its new Galaxy Book6 lineup at CES 2026, revealing Galaxy Book6 Ultra, Galaxy Book6 Pro and Galaxy Book6. The company says the new series focuses on stronger performance, AI-based productivity and a slimmer design. Powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, the Galaxy Book6 range is designed for users who need faster computing, improved multitasking and longer battery life.

Samsung highlighted upgrades in processing power, cooling systems, displays and AI features while maintaining a thin and portable form factor.

Samsung Galaxy Book6 Series Performance & Battery Details

The Galaxy Book6 series is powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors built on Intel 18A technology. Samsung claims these processors deliver significantly faster CPU performance compared to the previous generation, along with improved efficiency.

The built-in NPU offers up to 50 TOPS, allowing AI tasks such as image editing, translation and intelligent search to run directly on the device.

Galaxy Book6 Ultra includes NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 or 5060 Laptop GPUs, aimed at handling video editing, AI workloads and gaming. To support the hardware, Samsung redesigned the cooling system across the lineup.

For the first time, the Galaxy Book6 Pro uses a vapor chamber, while the Ultra model features a larger vapor chamber, improved airflow, expanded fins and an updated fan structure to manage heat while reducing noise.

Battery performance was also highlighted. Galaxy Book6 Ultra and Pro are rated for up to 30 hours of video playback. Fast charging allows Galaxy Book6 Ultra to reach up to 63 percent charge in 30 minutes, according to Samsung.

Galaxy Book6 AI Features, Display Upgrades & Design Changes

Samsung has integrated Galaxy AI features across the Galaxy Book6 lineup. Tools such as AI Select, AI Cut Out, Note Assist and natural language search are designed to assist with writing, image handling and file management.

Cross-device features like Storage Share, Multi Control, Second Screen and Link to Windows allow connectivity with Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

The Galaxy Book6 Ultra and Pro models feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with up to 1000 nits HDR brightness and adaptive refresh rates ranging from 30Hz to 120Hz. Vision Booster and anti-reflective glass are used to improve outdoor visibility. Corning Gorilla Glass DXC is included for durability.

Design-wise, the Galaxy Book6 Ultra measures 15.4mm in thickness, while the Galaxy Book6 Pro 16-inch measures 11.9mm. Samsung also highlighted speaker upgrades, Dolby Atmos support and Knox-based security. The Galaxy Book6 series will be available in select markets starting late January 2026.