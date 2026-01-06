Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Leaks Before Launch | Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Spotted On Camera? Leaked Video Leaves Internet Guessing

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is back in the spotlight after a mysterious video leak appeared on social media, raising questions about Samsung’s testing phase and early 2026 launch plans.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaks: Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra is already making noise online, not because of official announcements, but due to a leaked video that surfaced on social media. The short clip has caught attention because it appears to show a real device, not just renders or concept images. The video was shared by a well-known leak source, but even they have not confirmed where it originally came from. 

This has made the leak more interesting and raised fresh questions around the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Video Leaked In Full Glory 

The leaked video was shared on X by Ice Universe, who described it as footage of a suspected Galaxy S26 Ultra. In his caption, he clearly mentioned that the original source of the video is still unknown and asked others online to help trace it. 

What truly sets this leak apart is the format. Instead of still images or design sketches, the clip appears to show a physical phone being handled. This has led many people to believe that Samsung could already be testing or internally showcasing the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

At the same time, the lack of source confirmation means the video should be treated with caution. While the phone looks convincing, there is still no solid proof that it is actually the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Even so, a video surfacing this early has fueled plenty of discussion.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date & Price Talk Gets Louder

Following the video leak, attention has shifted back to the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s possible launch timeline and pricing. Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S26 series on February 25, 2026, with sales likely beginning in early March. Based on past patterns, March 13 looks likely, though March 6 is also being discussed.

Pricing remains uncertain. Some reports suggest a small price hike, while others claim Samsung will keep prices unchanged at $1,299 for the Ultra. 

There is also talk that Samsung may drop its free storage upgrade pre-order offer instead of raising prices. For now, though, the leaked video remains the biggest talking point

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 03:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26 ABP Live Leaks Before Launch
