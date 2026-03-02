Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, returned on Monday, March 2, with another clever challenge. As always, players were given 16 words and asked to sort them into four hidden groups. Some links were easy to see right away. Others needed a second look.

The puzzle mixed sports, status, and even food in a way that made you pause before locking in your answers. If today’s grid had you guessing, here’s a simple and clear breakdown of the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily puzzle where you must group 16 words into four sets of four. Each group shares one common theme.

It may look easy at first, but many words can seem like they belong in more than one group. That is where mistakes happen.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong guesses. If you make a fourth mistake, the game ends and shows you the answers.

Each group is also colour-coded by difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Sometimes the connection is about meaning. Sometimes it is about how the word is used. And sometimes it is about something added before or after the word. That is what makes Connections fun and tricky at the same time.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (March 2)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow hint: Balance and precision are important to this group.

Green hint: Climb the ladder.

Blue hint: Judgements made in the moment.

Purple hint: Different journey, same destination.

Extra hints:

Meaning alone will not help you solve every group.

Each group has at least one word containing the letter “A.”

One word from each group to guide you:

Yellow: Beam

Green: Position

Blue: Foul

Purple: Popcorn

If you are ready for the full answer, here it is.

Full Solution for March 2:

Yellow (Gymnastics Apparatus): Beam, Horse, Rings, Vault

Green (Status): Position, Rank, Standing, Station

Blue (Baseball Calls): Ball, Foul, Safe, Strike

Purple (___ Chicken): Funky, Popcorn, Rubber, Spring

Today’s puzzle had a nice mix of themes. The yellow group focused on gymnastics equipment, where balance and strength matter. The green group was about status or level, like rank or position.

The blue group was all about baseball calls made during a game, such as strike and foul. The purple group was a wordplay theme, where each word comes before “chicken,” like popcorn chicken or spring chicken.

This grid made players bounce between ideas. Words like “standing” and “position” could easily distract you from the gymnastics group. But once the baseball calls clicked, the rest became clearer. A smart and balanced puzzle to start the week.