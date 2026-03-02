Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (March 2): Did Puzzle #1717 Make You Go Bonkers? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (March 2): Did Puzzle #1717 Make You Go Bonkers? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for March 2 is here. See the simple hints, clues, and meaning behind today’s puzzle and keep your streak going.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 02 Mar 2026 11:15 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players logged in this Monday, March 2, ready for another five-letter challenge. The daily puzzle once again tested patience, smart guessing, and simple word knowledge. Some players solved it in just a few tries. Others needed all six chances. But that’s the fun of Wordle, you never know how tricky the word will be.

Today’s clue pointed to something messy and slippery. It sounded simple at first, but many players had to think carefully before locking in the answer. If you are still unsure, don’t worry. The full answer and its meaning are right below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand but not always easy to win. You get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles change colour and give you hints:

  • Green means the letter is correct and in the right place.
  • Yellow means the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey means the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these colour hints, you can slowly remove wrong letters and move closer to the answer. That’s why Wordle is fun for both kids and adults. It’s simple, but it makes your brain work.

Hints That Helped Crack The March 2 Puzzle

Here are the clues given for today’s Wordle:

  • It’s slippery.
  • The word begins with S.
  • It ends with E.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “melon” as a starter reveals three yellow letters.

These clues gave players enough help without making the answer too obvious.

Wordle Answer Today (March 2)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: SLIME.

“Slime” is a thick, slippery substance. You might see slime on a damp rock or notice the slimy trail left behind by a snail. In nature, slime is often seen as messy or unpleasant. But slime can also be made at home with bright colours and nice smells. Many children enjoy playing with it as a fun activity.

If you guessed it right, great job! If not, don’t worry. There’s always another puzzle tomorrow to try again and protect your winning streak.

Related Video

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How do the tile colors work in Wordle?

Green tiles mean a letter is correct and in the right spot. Yellow tiles indicate the letter is correct but in the wrong place. Grey tiles show the letter isn't in the word at all.

What is the answer to the March 2nd Wordle puzzle?

The answer to the March 2nd Wordle puzzle is SLIME.

What does the word 'slime' mean?

'Slime' refers to a thick, slippery substance often found in nature or made as a fun activity.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Mar 2026 11:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gaming
Wordle Answer Today (March 2): Did Puzzle #1717 Make You Go Bonkers? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle Answer Today (March 2): Did Puzzle #1717 Make You Go Bonkers? Check Hints, & Solution
Gaming
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (March 2): Act Fast And Grab Free Skins, Diamonds, More
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (March 2): Act Fast And Grab Free Skins, Diamonds, More
Gaming
NYT Connections Answers (February 26): Was Puzzle #990 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (February 26): Was Puzzle #990 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution
Gaming
Wordle Answer Today (February 26): Was Puzzle #1713 Too Hard? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle Answer Today (February 26): Was Puzzle #1713 Too Hard? Check Hints, & Solution
Advertisement

Videos

Airspace & Escalation Alert: West Asia Airspace Shuts Down as Hezbollah Strikes Haifa After Khamenei Death Claim
Trade & Tension Tracker: Oil at $82, India-Iran Trade in Focus as Hormuz Blockade Intensifies War Shockwaves
Economic Impact Watch: Energy Disruption Fears Deepen as Sensex Volatility Signals Broader Economic Strain Ahead
Market Meltdown Alert: Sensex Crashes 6,172 Points in Pre-Open as War Fears and Oil Shock Rattle Dalal Street
Energy Shock Alert: Oil Jumps 13% to $82 as Strait of Hormuz Blockade Deepens Israel–Iran War Impact
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Aryan Kumar
Aryan Kumar
OPINION | Iran-Israel Strikes Highlight Risks In Gulf’s US Security Dependence
Opinion
Embed widget