Wordle Answer Today (March 2): Did Puzzle #1717 Make You Go Bonkers? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players logged in this Monday, March 2, ready for another five-letter challenge. The daily puzzle once again tested patience, smart guessing, and simple word knowledge. Some players solved it in just a few tries. Others needed all six chances. But that’s the fun of Wordle, you never know how tricky the word will be.

Today’s clue pointed to something messy and slippery. It sounded simple at first, but many players had to think carefully before locking in the answer. If you are still unsure, don’t worry. The full answer and its meaning are right below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand but not always easy to win. You get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles change colour and give you hints:

Green means the letter is correct and in the right place.

Yellow means the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.

Grey means the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these colour hints, you can slowly remove wrong letters and move closer to the answer. That’s why Wordle is fun for both kids and adults. It’s simple, but it makes your brain work.

Hints That Helped Crack The March 2 Puzzle

Here are the clues given for today’s Wordle:

It’s slippery.

The word begins with S.

It ends with E.

The word has 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using “melon” as a starter reveals three yellow letters.

These clues gave players enough help without making the answer too obvious.

Wordle Answer Today (March 2)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: SLIME.

“Slime” is a thick, slippery substance. You might see slime on a damp rock or notice the slimy trail left behind by a snail. In nature, slime is often seen as messy or unpleasant. But slime can also be made at home with bright colours and nice smells. Many children enjoy playing with it as a fun activity.

If you guessed it right, great job! If not, don’t worry. There’s always another puzzle tomorrow to try again and protect your winning streak.