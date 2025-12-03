Samsung Galaxy S26 Finally Breaking The 15W Curse? New Leak Hints At 'Super Fast Charging'

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung may finally be ready to break its slow charging streak. A blog post cited by IT Home found important clues inside the One UI system code. In the current One UI 8, Samsung phones only show two charging states: “Wireless Charging” for 5–10W speeds and “Fast Wireless Charging” for 15W. But new lines of code in One UI 8.5 mention a fresh charging mode called “Super Fast Wireless Charging.”

This clearly hints that Samsung is preparing a big upgrade for the Galaxy S26 series after years of staying stuck at 15W.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s Fast Charging Upgrade

According to the leak, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to reach 25W wireless charging. The regular Galaxy S26 and the S26 Plus may rise from the old 15W limit to around 20W.

This alone is a major jump for Samsung users who have waited almost five years for faster wireless charging. The same media outlet also states that the S26 Ultra is equally strong in wired charging. It may support up to 60W using the PPS protocol.

If Samsung delivers this combination, the total charging efficiency of the S26 Ultra could improve by about 40%, which would make a big difference for anyone facing battery anxiety during busy days.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Wireless Charging Update

The new charging clues also show a change in Samsung’s larger strategy. Since the launch of the Galaxy S20 series in 2020, Samsung has kept its wireless charging locked at 15W while other Android brands moved ahead to 50W and even 80W using their own protocols.

This slow approach left Samsung far behind in the real-world charging experience. The discovery of “Super Fast Wireless Charging” inside the One UI 8.5 code is now seen as a strong sign that Samsung wants to finally fix this gap.

The S26 series may not try to beat every competitor in raw watt numbers, but the leak suggests the company is serious this time about improving charging speeds and reducing the long waiting time users have become tired of.