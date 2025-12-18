Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
What Will Power The Samsung Galaxy S26? Fresh Leak Reveals CPU & GPU Details

What Will Power The Samsung Galaxy S26? Fresh Leak Reveals CPU & GPU Details

Samsung’s upcoming Exynos 2600 chip for the Galaxy S26 has leaked with a 10-core CPU, AMD-powered GPU and 2nm process, though tipsters disagree slightly on clock speeds.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 11:47 AM (IST)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: A new leak has given the clearest look yet at Samsung’s upcoming Exynos 2600 chipset, which is expected to power the Galaxy S26 series. A well-known Samsung insider has shared detailed specifications of the processor, including CPU and GPU details. The chip looks extremely powerful on paper and could compete strongly with rivals from Apple, Qualcomm, and MediaTek. 

However, another tipster has pointed out small differences in the leaked specs. Samsung has confirmed the chip, but final details are still awaited.

Exynos 2600 CPU Specifications For Galaxy S26 Series

According to Samsung insider PhoneArt (@UniverseIce), the Exynos 2600 is a deca-core processor with a total of 10 CPU cores. It follows a tri-cluster design for better performance and efficiency.

The chip includes one prime core clocked at 3.9GHz, six performance cores running at 3.25GHz, and three efficiency cores clocked at 2.75GHz. This setup is designed to handle heavy tasks smoothly while also saving power during lighter usage.

One of the biggest highlights is the manufacturing process. Exynos 2600 is built using Samsung Foundry’s advanced 2nm process. 

Compared to current flagship chips from Apple, Qualcomm, and MediaTek, this gives Samsung a generational advantage in fabrication technology.

However, tipster ErencanYılmaz claims there are slight errors in these numbers. As per their screenshots, the prime core runs at 3.8GHz, performance cores at 3.26GHz, and efficiency cores at 2.76GHz.

Exynos 2600 GPU Details & Galaxy S26 Launch Timeline

The leak also reveals GPU details of the Exynos 2600. The chipset uses an AMD JUNO-powered GPU running at 985MHz. Samsung may market this GPU as Xclipse 960.

The GPU supports Vulkan 1.3, OpenGL ES 3.2, and OpenCL 3.0. However, the second tipster claims Vulkan version support is actually 1.4, and the peak GPU frequency is 980MHz.

Samsung has officially confirmed the Exynos 2600 chipset but has not yet shared full specifications. The company is expected to reveal the chip shortly before the Galaxy S26 launch. Until then, all leaks should be taken with caution.

The Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch in February, with sales starting in March. Samsung is prioritising mass production of the Ultra model, while other variants may arrive slightly later. The new phones will also debut with One UI 8.5.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We keep a close eye on every latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leak, so stay tuned to know more.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 18 Dec 2025 11:47 AM (IST)
