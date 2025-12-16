Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra To Get 60W Charging & Satellite Support? Here's What New Leak Says

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra To Get 60W Charging & Satellite Support? Here’s What New Leak Says

Galaxy S26 Ultra leaks reveal faster charging, a bigger battery and satellite features, hinting at Samsung’s biggest Ultra upgrade yet as the launch draws closer.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 11:09 AM (IST)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung is just months away from launching its next flagship Galaxy S26 series, but leaks are not slowing down anytime soon. The latest information comes from China’s 3C certification database, which has listed the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra with some big upgrades. This listing appeared shortly after the phone was spotted on the US FCC website.

Together, these certifications confirm faster 60W wired charging, satellite connectivity for one variant, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Samsung is also expected to begin production of the Galaxy S26 Ultra this month.

Galaxy S26 Ultra To Come With 60W Fast Charging?

According to the 3C listing, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra supports 60W wired fast charging. This is a big step up from Samsung’s earlier 45W charging limit.

Recently, Samsung also listed a new 60W charging adapter on its Levant website, which is compatible with the S26 Ultra. The charger does not need a special 5A cable to deliver the full 60W output.

It is said that the Galaxy S26 Ultra can charge from 0 to 80% in around 30 minutes. This upgrade makes daily charging much faster and easier for users. Moving from 45W to 60W shows that Samsung is finally focusing on faster charging speeds for its premium phones. 

Samsung has also crossed the 5,000mAh battery capacity mark recently, making this upgrade even more useful.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Satellite Connectivity Revealed

The 3C database also confirms satellite connectivity for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, but only for one specific variant. 

The listing suggests that the Chinese version of the phone will come with built-in satellite features. This move is important for Samsung to stay competitive in the Chinese smartphone market.

At the moment, there is no confirmation on whether the global or US versions of the Galaxy S26 Ultra will support satellite connectivity. However, users in the US already have access to satellite services through their network carriers, so this may not be a major issue. 

Samsung is expected to start Galaxy S26 Ultra production this month, while the base and Plus models are now pushed to early next year after facing sudden revisions during final spec decisions.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We keep a close eye on every latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leak, so stay tuned to know more.

Published at : 16 Dec 2025 11:09 AM (IST)
