Is Apple Taking Samsung's Help For Better Cameras In iPhone 18? Here's What Leaks Say

Is Apple Taking Samsung’s Help For Better Cameras In iPhone 18? Here’s What Leaks Say

Latest leaks suggest Apple may switch camera sensor suppliers from Sony to Samsung for the iPhone 18 lineup, using US-based components to boost imaging performance and reshape its hardware strategy.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple’s next flagship lineup is shaping up to be more than just a routine upgrade. The iPhone 18 series, expected in 2026, could introduce a major change behind the scenes, especially when it comes to cameras. Reports from South Korea suggest Apple may switch its camera sensor supplier after relying on the same partner for years. This shift is also tied to where the components are made, with a strong focus on US-based manufacturing. 

If the reports are accurate, the iPhone 18 models could mark a fresh chapter in Apple’s long-term hardware strategy.

iPhone 18 Camera Sensors May Shift From Sony To Samsung

For a long time, Apple has depended on Sony for camera sensors across its iPhones. That may now be about to change. According to reports, Apple is planning to use camera sensors made by Samsung for the iPhone 18 lineup. 

These sensors are expected to be manufactured at Samsung’s Austin, Texas, facility, making them US-made components.

The report also mentions that Samsung is hiring mechanical project managers for its Austin plant, with Apple listed as one of the main clients. This strongly suggests that Samsung is preparing for large-scale production. 

The biggest camera upgrades are expected on the iPhone 18 Pro models, which are tipped to receive major improvements.

For Samsung, this is a big win. Supplying camera sensors to Apple helps the company grow its component business beyond its own smartphones. At the same time, Sony appears to be losing its long-held position as Apple’s default camera supplier.

iPhone 18 Fold Competition Pushes Samsung To Act Fast

The iPhone 18 story also connects to Apple’s long-rumoured foldable phone. Apple is widely expected to debut its first foldable iPhone in 2026. Samsung, however, is not waiting quietly. 

Reports from ETNews claim Samsung is working on a new foldable device aimed at users considering Apple’s foldable device.

This upcoming model is said to feature a 7.6-inch inner display and a 5.4-inch cover screen, with a wider, passport-like 4:3 design. Samsung has already shown its strength with recent Galaxy Fold devices. 

The big question now is whether Apple’s first foldable can steal the spotlight, or if Samsung will once again move faster.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Jan 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
