HomeTechnologySamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Fix Screen Snooping Forever With New Privacy Display Feature

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Fix Screen Snooping Forever With New Privacy Display Feature

Galaxy S26 Ultra leaks suggest Samsung is developing an angle-based Privacy Display that keeps content visible only to the user, potentially setting a new standard for smartphone privacy.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 11:50 AM (IST)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: A new privacy-focused feature is coming to Samsung’s next flagship phone. Hidden inside the One UI 8.5 firmware, this tool is designed to protect what’s on your screen from people sitting or standing next to you. The feature, called Privacy Display, changes how the screen looks when viewed from the side. Instead of showing clear content, the display appears darker. 

This makes it harder for others to peek at your messages, photos, or apps in public places. Here’s how it works and why it matters.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Privacy Display Feature

The Galaxy S26 Ultra Privacy Display feature is meant for real-life situations where phone privacy matters most. As reported by SamMobile, when this option is turned on, the screen becomes less visible from side angles. Anyone not looking at the phone directly will see a dimmed screen, while the user continues to see normal content.

You can switch on Privacy Display from the Settings app or directly from the Quick Panel using a dedicated toggle. Samsung is also allowing users to automate this feature. 

Inside the “Conditions for Turning On” section, you can choose when it should activate automatically. For example, the phone could turn on Privacy Display when you leave your home or office.

This automation may work through the Modes and Routines system. That means the feature can quietly run in the background without needing manual control every time. It is especially useful in public transport, cafes, or crowded places where screen snooping is common.

One UI 8.5 Privacy Display Details

The One UI 8.5 Privacy Display feature is likely tied to new display hardware. It appears to require a newer OLED panel developed by Samsung Display. 

The company showcased an OLED panel with a technology called Flex Magic Pixel in early 2024. That display was designed to limit viewing angles while keeping clarity for the main user.

Samsung may be using a similar panel in the Galaxy S26 lineup. This would explain why the feature feels deeply connected to the hardware rather than being a simple software trick.

At the moment, it is unclear whether Privacy Display will be available on all Galaxy S26 models or only on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. What is clear, however, is that no other smartphone currently offers this kind of built-in, angle-based screen privacy feature. If Samsung brings this to market as expected, it could set a new standard for smartphone privacy in everyday use.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We keep a close eye on every latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leak, so stay tuned to know more.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26 ABP Live Leaks Before Launch
