Military Plane Carrying Banknotes Crashes Shortly After Takeoff In Bolivia, 15 Dead: VIDEO

Bolivia Plane Crash: Fifteen people were killed and at least 30 others injured on Friday evening after a Bolivian Air Force Hercules aircraft transporting newly printed banknotes crashed onto a busy avenue in El Alto, near the capital La Paz, television reports said.

The military plane had departed from Santa Cruz and was attempting to land when it reportedly skidded off the runway in poor weather conditions, according to local authorities reported Reuters. It then veered onto a neighbouring road, causing devastation along the avenue.

Chaos Erupts as Cash Scattered Across Crash Site

Dramatic footage circulating on social media showed chaotic scenes as crowds gathered at the crash site. In several clips, people appeared to collect banknotes scattered across the ground following the accident. Reuters said it could not independently verify the authenticity of the images.

Authorities at the scene were seen using water hoses and tear gas to disperse people and secure the area.

The aircraft was reportedly carrying newly issued currency from Bolivia’s central bank at the time of the crash. The bank was expected to brief reporters later on Friday evening.

Airport Temporarily Shut, Aircraft Not Part of National Airline Fleet

Boliviana de Aviación said in a statement that operations at El Alto International Airport were temporarily suspended following the crash. The airline clarified that the aircraft involved did not belong to its fleet.

Video broadcast by local media showed the military plane severely damaged, with debris scattered across the avenue. Several vehicles along the road also sustained significant damage.