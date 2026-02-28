Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Military Plane Carrying Banknotes Crashes Shortly After Takeoff In Bolivia, 15 Dead: VIDEO

Military Plane Carrying Banknotes Crashes Shortly After Takeoff In Bolivia, 15 Dead: VIDEO

Bolivia Plane Crash: The Hercules aircraft skidded off the runway in bad weather, crashing onto a road. Chaos erupted as people collected scattered money. Authorities used tear gas to secure the area.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 07:21 AM (IST)

Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bolivia Plane Crash: Fifteen people were killed and at least 30 others injured on Friday evening after a Bolivian Air Force Hercules aircraft transporting newly printed banknotes crashed onto a busy avenue in El Alto, near the capital La Paz, television reports said.

The military plane had departed from Santa Cruz and was attempting to land when it reportedly skidded off the runway in poor weather conditions, according to local authorities reported Reuters. It then veered onto a neighbouring road, causing devastation along the avenue.

Chaos Erupts as Cash Scattered Across Crash Site

Dramatic footage circulating on social media showed chaotic scenes as crowds gathered at the crash site. In several clips, people appeared to collect banknotes scattered across the ground following the accident. Reuters said it could not independently verify the authenticity of the images.

Authorities at the scene were seen using water hoses and tear gas to disperse people and secure the area.

The aircraft was reportedly carrying newly issued currency from Bolivia’s central bank at the time of the crash. The bank was expected to brief reporters later on Friday evening.

Airport Temporarily Shut, Aircraft Not Part of National Airline Fleet

Boliviana de Aviación said in a statement that operations at El Alto International Airport were temporarily suspended following the crash. The airline clarified that the aircraft involved did not belong to its fleet.

Video broadcast by local media showed the military plane severely damaged, with debris scattered across the avenue. Several vehicles along the road also sustained significant damage.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in El Alto, Bolivia?

A Bolivian Air Force Hercules aircraft carrying banknotes crashed onto a busy avenue, killing 15 people and injuring at least 30 others.

What was the aircraft carrying?

The military plane was transporting newly printed banknotes from Bolivia's central bank when it crashed.

Why did the plane crash?

The aircraft reportedly skidded off the runway while attempting to land in poor weather conditions.

Was the crashed plane part of Bolivia's national airline?

No, Boliviana de Aviación clarified that the aircraft involved in the crash did not belong to their fleet.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.

Published at : 28 Feb 2026 06:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Plane Crash Bolivia


