Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Bring Back The Wow Factor, These Leaks Say Why

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung is clearly trying to make its Ultra phones feel exciting again, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra looks like a big step in that direction. For years, Ultra models were mainly about the best camera and the S Pen, with very few standout changes, but that seems to be changing. As reported by PhoneArena, Samsung is adding meaningful upgrades in design, camera, battery, charging, and even privacy features.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is shaping up to be more than just a slightly better flagship phone.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Design & Camera Upgrades

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is getting several noticeable design and camera improvements. Samsung is moving to even rounder edges than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, making the phone more comfortable to hold.

This new shape moves away from the old, sharp, boxy design and gives it a smoother feel in the hand, even if it looks a bit more familiar now.

On the camera side, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to get a wider aperture. This means better low-light photos compared to other Galaxy phones. Night shots should look brighter and clearer.

The selfie camera is also getting attention, with a wider field of view. This will make group selfies easier, especially when more than two people are in the frame.

To support the upgraded camera system, Samsung is bringing back the rear camera island. This change helps fit the improved camera hardware while keeping the overall design balanced.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Battery, Charging, & Exclusive Features

Battery upgrades have been long overdue, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra is finally getting one. The battery capacity is reportedly increasing from 5,000 mAh to 5,200 mAh. While this is not a huge jump, it still shows progress after years of no change.

Charging is also getting faster. Wired charging speeds are going up to 60W, while wireless charging is increasing to 25W. This is a clear improvement over the earlier 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

What truly sets the Galaxy S26 Ultra apart are its exclusive features. Samsung is planning special AI tools that will not be available on other S26 models. On top of that, the phone will introduce an AI-powered privacy display.

This feature hides screen content from people nearby while keeping it visible to the user. You can even choose when it turns on, such as when sensitive apps are open. These upgrades make the Galaxy S26 Ultra stand out in a meaningful way.