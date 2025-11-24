Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak Suggests A Bigger Battery, But Something Still Doesn't Add Up

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak Suggests A Bigger Battery, But Something Still Doesn’t Add Up

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's new leak claims that the phone could get a bigger battery, but conflicting reports make the real number hard to confirm.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 10:59 AM (IST)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: While leaks and rumours on Samsung’s upcoming series keep rolling in, there’s a lot of confusion online about the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s battery size. Some rumours said the new phone would get a bigger battery than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which already has a 5,000 mAh battery. Others said it would stay the same. 

Now, a new leak from the Chinese social media platform, Weibo, claims the Galaxy S26 Ultra might come with a slightly bigger 5,200 mAh battery. It’s not a huge jump, but it’s still more than what Samsung has offered in recent Ultra phones. Still, nothing is confirmed yet.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Battery Size Leak Explained

The new leak came from a Weibo user under the name Momentary Digital, who says the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature a 5,200 mAh battery. Even though this is not a major upgrade, it is still a small improvement compared to the 5,000 mAh batteries used in the last few Ultra models. 


However, this new information does not match an earlier Chinese certification from August. That document mentioned a battery with a rated capacity of 4,855 mAh, which usually means the final advertised capacity would be 5,000 mAh.

As these two pieces of information do not match, it is hard to know which one is accurate. At this point, the only safe option is to wait for more leaks or official details from Samsung. 

Once more sources confirm the same number, we will have a better idea of the exact battery size the Galaxy S26 Ultra will actually offer.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Charging Speed Rumours

There have also been rumours about the charging speed of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Earlier reports said the phone may support 60W wired charging and 25W wireless charging. 

If true, this would make charging faster than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which supports 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. These numbers sound like a nice upgrade, but again, none of this is official.

As of now, all the battery and charging details for the Galaxy S26 Ultra are based on leaks. Until Samsung confirms anything, it’s best to wait and see which information turns out to be real.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 24 Nov 2025 10:59 AM (IST)
Samsung Galaxy S26
