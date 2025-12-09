Will Samsung Launch Galaxy S26 Ultra Before MWC 2026? Here's Expected Timeline

Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy S26 Ultra earlier than the Mobile World Congress event in 2026, as reported by Forbes. MWC is scheduled for March 2 to March 4, and many smartphone brands will reveal their new models there. As per the report, Samsung wants the Galaxy S26 Ultra to arrive before that rush.

A solo Galaxy Unpacked event means no competition for attention, full media focus, and clear space to explain the new hardware and software. By launching early, Samsung gets a clean lead before other manufacturers enter the market.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch Strategy

As per the report, Samsung benefits most when Galaxy Unpacked is held before MWC. At MWC, multiple smartphone brands launch together and share the spotlight, but Galaxy Unpacked is 100% Samsung. According to Samsung's usual launch timeline, the Galaxy S26 Series is expected to be launched in late January, with sales starting in February.

Other companies avoid clashing with Samsung because the Galaxy S26 lineup automatically becomes the main attraction. When Samsung launches early, there is no other consumer tech news blocking headlines.

Tech journalists and global media spend days talking only about the Galaxy S26 Ultra. This helps Samsung clearly communicate new features, especially those working in the background, like complex AI systems that need detailed explanations.

Launching early also gives Samsung a long promotional run. Even before other phones arrive in Barcelona, Samsung has already shaped the consumer view of what the “next-generation smartphone” should look like.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Early Launch Advantage

The Forbes report also explains that timing matters in the AI smartphone race. Google has already made its move for 2026 with the MagicCue feature in Pixel phones. Samsung wants to push its own AI progress earlier so it becomes the standard that others get compared to.

In previous years, Samsung showed the power of early releases by launching Galaxy AI and Circle To Search before other Android brands. This helped Samsung stand out during MWC and beyond.

If Samsung introduces stronger upgrades to Now Brief and Now Bar before MWC crowds the tech cycle, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will have a clear advantage.

Whether Samsung chooses late January or mid-February, it will still launch ahead of MWC. That first-mover position lets Samsung set the tone for the smartphone market in 2026.