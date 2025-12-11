Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Snapdragon Confirmed? New FCC Leak Finally Gives The Answer

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Snapdragon Confirmed? New FCC Leak Finally Gives The Answer

The Galaxy S26 Ultra has appeared on the FCC database with a Snapdragon chipset code, hinting that Samsung could skip Exynos for key regions in the upcoming S26 series.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 12:31 PM (IST)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 Ultra early next year, along with the Galaxy S26 and S26+. Earlier leaks said Samsung might use Exynos chips in some places. But now, the US FCC listing gives a clearer idea of what’s coming. The listing shows that the US version of the Galaxy S26 Ultra will use a Snapdragon chip. This means Samsung may still use different chips for different regions. 

The phone will support 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, NFC, wireless reverse charging, and UWB.

Will Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Carry A Snapdragon Chip? 

Two models, A3LSMS948U and A3LSMS948B, showed up on the FCC website. These match the model numbers SM-S948B/DS, SM-S948B, SM-S948U, and SM-S948U1. Here, “U” is usually for the US version, while “B” is for international units.

The listing also reveals the chipset code SM8850. This code belongs to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. So it looks like Samsung may use this Snapdragon chip for all regions. 

Samsung might also use its special Galaxy version of the chip, which usually has slightly higher clock speeds.

Older leaks said Samsung might go back to a dual-chip plan. That means the US, China, and Japan could get the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, while regions like South Korea and Europe may get the Exynos 2600 version. 

The Galaxy S25 series used Snapdragon everywhere, but Samsung may change that again with the S26 lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch & Camera

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to launch in January next year. It may come with a 6.9-inch M14 QHD+ CoE Dynamic AMOLED display that can go up to 2,600 nits of brightness.

Samsung is likely to offer storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, and all versions may come with 16GB RAM.

On the back, the phone is said to have four cameras. The main one is expected to be a 200-megapixel sensor. 

The phone may also include a 5,000mAh battery with 60W fast charging support. All the details here are taken only from the text you provided.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We keep a close eye on every latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leak, so stay tuned to know more.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 11 Dec 2025 12:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26
