Samsung Galaxy S26 Colours Leak Online: Check Ultra, Plus, & Base Variants Now

Samsung Galaxy S26 series leaked ahead of its February 25 launch, revealing S26, S26 Plus and S26 Ultra designs and colour options, with all models shown in four premium finishes.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 01:39 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung is getting ready to launch its Galaxy S26 series on February 25, 2026. Even before the official event, leaked images of the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra are already online. These images give fans an early look at the phone designs and especially the colour options.

The pictures were shared by a trusted tipster, Evan Blass, and show all three models in multiple premium finishes. The overall look is clean, modern, and very polished. All three phones appear stylish and high-end in the leaked renders.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Colours & Premium Look

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is the top model in the lineup and is shown in four colours: Black, Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, and White. These shades look bold but still classy. 

Samsung Galaxy S26 Colours Leak Online: Check Ultra, Plus, & Base Variants Now

Galaxy S26 Ultra pictures shared by Evan Blass

The black version gives a strong premium feel. The cobalt violet adds a fresh and slightly unique touch. Sky blue looks soft and modern, while the white finish gives a clean flagship vibe.

From the leaked images, the Ultra clearly stands out as the most premium device in the series. It is meant for users who want the best design and top features. The colour finishes also look smooth and refined, not flashy.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Colours & Clean Finish

The Galaxy S26 Plus is also shown in the same four colours: Black, Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, and White. Samsung is keeping the colour choices consistent across the lineup. This helps buyers pick any model without missing their favourite shade.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Colours Leak Online: Check Ultra, Plus, & Base Variants Now

Galaxy S26 Plus pictures shared by Evan Blass

The Plus model looks sleek and modern in every colour option. Its design is close to the Ultra, but it does not include the extra camera module and S Pen. Still, the finishes look premium and smooth, which makes the phone feel high-end in hand.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Colours And Base Model Style

The standard Galaxy S26 also comes in Black, Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, and White. Even though it is the base model, it does not look cheap or basic. The same colour lineup gives it a premium identity like its bigger siblings.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Colours Leak Online: Check Ultra, Plus, & Base Variants Now

Galaxy S26 pictures shared by Evan Blass

As per the leaked details, the Galaxy S26 will have specs similar to the Plus model, with the main difference being display size and battery. So users who like these colours but want a smaller phone will still have good options. All eyes are now on the launch event for final confirmation.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 01:39 PM (IST)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks ABP Live Leaks Before Launch
