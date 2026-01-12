Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Redmi Pad 2 Pro Review: Tablets today are having an identity crisis. They don’t want to be tablets anymore. They want to be laptops, TVs, notebooks, whiteboards, Zoom rooms, and occasionally emotional support screens. Xiaomi has looked at this chaos and replied with a single solution: “Let’s just make it huge.” The Redmi Pad 2 Pro is a 12-inch-class Android slab with a battery that could probably jump-start a small scooter, speakers that think they’re home theatre systems, and specs that scream “productivity” while quietly whispering “mostly for Netflix.”

And of course, GennieGPT, ABP Live's overly enthusiastic AI reviewer, is already drooling over the spec sheet. I, on the other hand, have spent some real hands-on time with the Redmi Pad 2 Pro, not only to be able to tell how it works in real life, but perhaps more importantly, to curb Gennie's expectations.

Let’s begin.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Insane 12,000mAh battery life

Bright, sharp 2.5K 120Hz display

Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos are genuinely loud and good

Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 handles multitasking well

Keyboard + Pen support actually makes sense here

What Doesn’t:

Not really a laptop replacement

Cameras are “exists-for-Meetings” level

Big and heavy, this is a desk tablet, not a bed tablet

HyperOS still loves preinstalled clutter

Big Battery, Bigger Confidence Issues

✨ GennieGPT: 12,000mAh! World’s largest tablet battery! Two days of power! Also reverse charging! This tablet is a power bank, laptop, TV and smartphone saviour!

Shayak: I hate to admit it, but Gennie's right. This thing just refuses to die.

Two days of heavy use? Easily. Streaming, Zoom calls, documents, casual gaming, and still enough battery left to judge your charger choices. Reverse charging is genuinely useful too; your phone can literally siphon power from your tablet now.

The 33W charging isn’t lightning fast, but considering you’re filling a swimming pool, it’s acceptable. Plus, I tend to charge my bigger devices overnight, so the charging speed didn't bother me at all.

✨ GennieGPT: 12.1-inch 2.5K display! 120Hz! Dolby Vision! TÜV Triple Eye Protection! Basically IMAX for your bag!

Shayak: Okay, calm down, Nolan fan. But yes, this is a fantastic display. Bright, sharp, smooth, and genuinely immersive. Watching movies on this feels indulgent in the best way. Sports look fluid, YouTube looks crisp, and even doomscrolling feels premium.

Just remember: this slab is big. Carrying it around feels like carrying a hardcover textbook that also plays Netflix.

✨ GennieGPT: Quad speakers! Dolby Atmos! Room-filling cinematic sound!

Shayak: Finally, marketing and reality are holding hands here. The speakers are loud, clear, and surprisingly rich. You can easily watch movies in a small room without external speakers.

It won’t replace a home theatre, but it will absolutely bully your phone and most laptops in the audio department.

Performance: Laptop Dreams, Tablet Reality

✨ GennieGPT: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4! Desktop-class performance! Productivity powerhouse!

Shayak: The Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 is smooth, stable, and very good for multitasking, office apps, split-screen use, and casual gaming.

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro is not a laptop killer. Heavy video editing and massive spreadsheets will still remind you that this is Android, not Windows or macOS. But for students, casual creators, and office warriors? This chip is more than enough.

See, whether a tablet is a laptop killer depends on what you actually use your laptop for. For marketing minds whose day planners are filled with meeting dates more than anything else, the Pad 2 Pro's AI tools do come in handy. If you're using a stylus, you can start taking notes without unlocking the tablet, and the folio keyboard responds fine to frantic note-taking. And it does look cool when you whip out your sleek tablet in a sea of MacBooks or Surfaces, especially considering that the Redmi Pad 2 Pro is comparatively pocket-friendly.

However, if, like me, you use your laptop for more than just meetings. A sprinkle of data analysis here, a dash of PDF-skimming there, and a whole lot of dashboards that eat up RAM faster than Dhurandhar is minting crores at the box office, I don't think a tablet can take away my laptop's job anytime soon.

✨ GennieGPT: REDMI Smart Pen! Keyboard! Now it’s a workstation!

Shayak: This is where Xiaomi actually did something right.

The keyboard makes typing emails and documents comfortable, and the pen feels natural for notes and sketches. It doesn’t turn the Pad 2 Pro into a MacBook, but it does turn it into a solid “study/work companion”.

Which is exactly what most people actually need.

✨ GennieGPT: HyperOS 2! Gemini AI! Circle to Search! The future is here!

Shayak: The future is… slightly messy.

HyperOS is smoother than before, but it still loves its preinstalled apps. Gemini and Circle to Search are fun, occasionally useful, and definitely overmarketed. Still, Xiaomi’s long update promise is reassuring.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro: Final Verdict

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro is a loud, bright, ridiculously long-lasting Android tablet that knows its real job: Be your personal cinema, study desk, meeting screen, and occasional productivity machine.

It is not a laptop replacement, but it is one of the most comfortable, powerful big-screen Android tablets you can buy under Rs 30,000. The Redmi Pad 2 Pro starts at Rs 24,999 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 27,999 for the 5G version. At this price point, if you're looking for rivals, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 comes as a solid substitute at between Rs 26,999 for the Wi-Fi variant (but the 5G one is way overpriced compared to the Redmi Pad 2 Pro, at Rs 32,999).

Should you buy Redmi Pad 2 Pro?

Yes, if you want ridiculous battery life, a big, beautiful screen, and a tablet that can double up for study, work, and binge sessions.

if you want ridiculous battery life, a big, beautiful screen, and a tablet that can double up for study, work, and binge sessions. Maybe, if you’re eyeing the keyboard-pen productivity life but still secretly wish it behaved like a real laptop.

if you’re eyeing the keyboard-pen productivity life but still secretly wish it behaved like a real laptop. No, if you want something light, one-hand friendly, or expect desktop-class power from an Android slab.