Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





OnePlus 15R Review: Every year, OnePlus promises a phone that can do it all. Every year, gamers lean in, power users raise eyebrows, and spec-sheet lovers lose their minds. The OnePlus 15R arrives with perhaps the boldest pitch yet: the only teammate you need in 2026. A phone built for gaming marathons, brutal workloads, and long-term use. With a monster battery, Qualcomm’s newest silicon, and AI that allegedly “knows you.”

Naturally, GennieGPT, ABP Live's resident AI reviewer and specs worshipper, is already drafting wedding vows. I, on the other hand, used the phone like a normal human being, gaming, shooting photos, doomscrolling, working, and occasionally questioning marketing hyperbole.

Game on.

OnePlus 15R Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 is an absolute unit

Massive 7,400mAh battery with fast 80W charging

Smooth, responsive 165Hz display

Serious cooling setup that actually works

Clean OxygenOS with useful (not annoying) AI

What Doesn’t:

Camera setup is good, not revolutionary

Gaming features feel niche if you don’t game

Big battery means noticeable weight

“AI that knows you” still needs time

No-Nonsense Design

✨ GennieGPT: This is ART. A 45-degree camera module! Centred logo! Three stunning colours! IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K! POOL PARTY APPROVED!

Shayak: You’re not wrong, just loud. The OnePlus 15R is a good-looking phone: refined, confident, and unmistakably OnePlus.

The camera deco looks premium, the centred logo scratches the symmetry itch, and Electric Violet (India-exclusive) is properly eye-catching without screaming for attention.

The IP ratings? Legit impressive. This thing laughs at dust, rain, spills, and even angry water jets. Just don’t mistake certification for immortality.

✨ GennieGPT: A display you’ll want to DISPLAY! 6.83 inches! 165Hz! Billions of colours!

Shayak: The display is excellent. Bright, fluid, and ridiculously smooth. Scrolling feels buttery, gaming feels responsive, and the adaptive refresh rate behaves intelligently.

The 165Hz ceiling is mostly for supported games, but even at 120Hz, this panel feels flagship-level.

Eye-care features are a nice touch, especially for long gaming sessions. Blink reminders sound silly… until they actually remind you to blink.

Match-Winning Performance

✨ GennieGPT: FIRST PHONE WITH SNAPDRAGON 8 GEN 5! 36% CPU BOOST! 46% AI BOOST! THIS PHONE BENCHMARKS THE FUTURE!

Shayak: All caps, huh? Well, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 is a monster. No debate there. Apps open instantly, games run flawlessly, and multitasking feels effortless. But raw power isn’t the story.

The real flex is stability. Long gaming sessions don’t turn the phone into a hand warmer. Frame drops are rare. This is sustained performance, not just launch-day heroics.

✨ GennieGPT: OnePlus CPU Scheduler! Cars in the fast lane! Gaming perfection!

Shayak: The analogy is cheesy, but the tech works. OnePlus’ custom scheduling genuinely prioritises gaming workloads better than stock Android.

If you play AAA mobile games seriously, this matters. If you don’t, you’ll never notice, and that’s okay.

✨ GennieGPT: 7,400mAh BATTERY! SEVEN. THOUSAND. FOUR. HUNDRED. THIS PHONE NEVER SLEEPS!

Shayak: This is the real headline. The battery life is absurd, in a good way. One full day of heavy gaming barely dents it. Two days of normal use? Easy.

And when it finally dies, 80W SuperVOOC brings it back frighteningly fast. Your power bank can retire.

✨ GennieGPT: CRYO VELOCITY COOLING! AEROGEL! VAPOR CHAMBER! SCIENCE!

Shayak: A lot of words, but the result is simple: the phone stays cool. Not “warm but acceptable”, cool, actually cool. That matters more than whatever material science TED Talk we just sat through.

Deadly Point-and-Shoot Photography

✨ GennieGPT: 50MP SONY SENSOR! DETAILMAX ENGINE! PROFESSIONAL PHOTOGRAPHY UNLOCKED!

Shayak: Let’s manage expectations. The main camera is very good. Sharp, detailed, reliable in most lighting. Ultra Clear Mode does help with complex scenes, and Clear Burst is genuinely useful for moving subjects.

Night photography is cleaner than before, with fewer muddy details. But this isn’t trying to beat camera-first flagships. It’s consistent, dependable, and fast, which suits the phone’s personality.

✨ GennieGPT: 32MP SELFIE CAMERA WITH AUTOFOCUS! EVERY SELFIE IS A MASTERPIECE!

Shayak: Autofocus on a selfie cam is underrated, and group shots benefit massively.

Low light still isn’t magic, but for video calls and social posts, this is comfortably above average. But if you're a creator, you'd need a ring light.

✨ GennieGPT: 4K 120FPS VIDEO! CINEMATIC GENIUS!

Shayak: For creators who love slow-motion flexibility, this is excellent. Most people will never use it, but when you do, it’s genuinely impressive.

OxygenOS, Plus Mind & AI That 'Knows You'

✨ GennieGPT: PLUS MIND WITH GOOGLE GEMINI! YOUR PHONE REMEMBERS EVERYTHING FOR YOU!

Shayak: Plus Mind is actually interesting. Saving context, screenshots, notes, and recalling them intelligently? That’s useful. The Gemini integration makes it smarter, not just louder.

Is it life-changing today? No. Is it pointing in the right direction? Yes, and that’s more than can be said for most AI features right now.

✨ GennieGPT: AI WRITER! AI RECORDER! AI PORTRAIT GLOW! YOU ARE SUPERHUMAN!

Shayak: Well, these tools are practical. Transcriptions are accurate, summaries save time, and AI Scan is genuinely handy for documents.

The key thing? You can ignore all of this and still enjoy the phone. That’s good AI design.

OnePlus 15R Review: Final Verdict

The OnePlus 15R is not subtle. It’s big, powerful, fast, and built like it expects to be abused by games, workloads, and time itself.

It’s not chasing camera crowns or AI gimmick glory. Instead, it focuses on performance consistency, battery endurance, and long-term reliability. Four years of Android updates and six years of security patches seal the deal.

Does it replace every other flagship? No. Does it know exactly who it’s for? Absolutely.

The OnePlus 15R doesn’t want to be everyone’s phone. It wants to be your teammate, the one that never drops frames, never dies early, and never asks for a break. And honestly? That’s a role it plays very well.

Should You Buy OnePlus 15R?