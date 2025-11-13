Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Oppo Find X9 Is Coming To India With A 'Human Eye' Camera: Thanks To Lumo

Oppo Find X9 Is Coming To India With A ‘Human Eye’ Camera: Thanks To Lumo

Oppo Find X9 is launching in India with Lumo, a new “human eye” camera system that captures natural, lifelike colours and details. Here's what's inside this Lumo technology.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 05:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Oppo is launching the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro phones in India on November 18. These phones were first released in China on October 16, and now they are coming to India with the company’s new camera system called Lumo. Oppo is talking a lot about Lumo because it is the biggest upgrade in the Find X9 series. 

The phones also come with a strong chip, big RAM, and clean AMOLED displays, but the main highlight is the Lumo imaging system, which Oppo says makes photos look more real and natural than ever before.

What Is The Lumo Image Technology Everyone Is Talking About?

Lumo is Oppo’s new camera system made to capture photos that look the same as what your eyes see in real life. Instead of making pictures look overly bright, fake, sharp, or heavily edited, Lumo tries to keep everything natural. It balances light, colours, and depth so faces, backgrounds, and objects all look clean and real.

Lumo works through four big parts:

  • Ultra-sensing optics – The camera uses special glass that blocks unwanted infrared light and allows more useful light to enter. This makes colours more accurate and helps the camera work well in bright, dark, or mixed light. It also supports four useful focal lengths: 15mm, 23mm, 70mm, and 135mm.
  • Fast focusing – Lumo focuses 30% faster and can lock onto moving subjects quickly. This helps avoid blur.
  • True Colour sensing – The camera checks every area of the frame separately, so skin tones, backgrounds, and lights all get corrected properly.
  • Depth sensing – The camera can understand where the subject ends and the background begins, giving a natural blur without fake edges.

Lumo also uses Oppo’s ProXDR and advanced processing to keep colours, shadows, and highlights clean from the moment you take the photo until you share it online.

Oppo Find X9 Series Features & Lumo Camera System Details

Both the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro come with the Dimensity 9500 chip, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 512GB storage. They run ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. The phones have flexible AMOLED screens with a high screen-to-body ratio.

They feature triple rear cameras: a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens (50MP on X9, 200MP on X9 Pro). 

With Lumo working behind all these lenses, Oppo says users can expect clearer photos, better colours, smoother tones, and more natural-looking portraits.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 13 Nov 2025 05:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
