Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Oppo Find X9 Review: In a smartphone market that has decided bigger batteries are the new personality trait, Oppo seems to have looked at the Find X series and said, “Sure, it's cute, but what if we made it unreasonably powerful, strangely heavy, and absolutely impossible to kill?” The Find X9 is Oppo’s compact flagship that forgot the memo about staying slim, light, and subtle. It packs a near-tablet battery, a performance engine that could scare laptops, and a camera system that casually throws around 4K 120fps Dolby Vision like it’s an Instagram filter.

And because numbers mean nothing without reality checks, I brought back my favourite overenthusiastic AI colleague. Meet GennieGPT, ABP Live's in-house AI reviewer. She reads spec sheets. I read real life.

Let the tech tug-of-war begin.

Oppo Find X9 Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Battery life that borders on supernatural

Flagship-grade performance with actual thermal control

Excellent camera system with proper low-light chops

Premium build with IP69 protection

Ultrasonic fingerprint finally arrives

What Doesn’t:

No LTPO feels weird

USB-C 2.0 at this price is… rude

The Performance Delusion (That Actually Delivers)

✨ GennieGPT: MediaTek Dimensity 9500! 3nm process! Over 3.2 million on AnTuTu! This phone is basically a gaming console that can also make calls!

Shayak: For once, you’re not hallucinating. The Dimensity 9500 is legitimately monstrous. Games like BGMI and Genshin run like they’re late for a meeting. No frame drops, no dramatic heating tantrums, and no panic throttling when you push it hard.

Oppo has also gone full NASA on the cooling system. That massive vapour chamber isn’t decorative; it actually keeps the phone from turning into a pocket heater during 4K video recording (which is such a downer in a plethora of top-tier phones) and long gaming sessions.

This isn’t “flagship killer” marketing fluff. This is real flagship performance, quietly humiliating half the Android world.

✨ GennieGPT: 7025mAh! Silicon-Carbon! Two-day battery life! You can probably survive a road trip, a wedding, and an existential crisis on one charge!

Shayak: Yes, this battery is ridiculous. I crossed two days of use with ease. Heavy scrolling, gaming, camera testing, streaming, it just keeps going. And when it finally taps out, 80W SuperVOOC charging revives it before your coffee cools down. Wireless charging at 50W works perfectly fine with my office desktop charger. Reverse wireless charging is handy and appreciated, but I don't find myself using it much, as my overnight charging habits take care of my earbuds with ease.

At this point, carrying a power bank with this phone feels like extra baggage.

✨ GennieGPT: 1.5K AMOLED! 120Hz! Dolby Vision! HDR10! 3600 nits! Basically, a cinema screen that fits in your pocket!

Shayak: It’s a gorgeous display. Bright, sharp, colour-rich, and perfectly suited for binge sessions. You are probably familiar with this display if you have used any of the BBK-brand products (OnePlus, Oppo, or Realme). No notes there.

But, and this is a premium-phone problem, there’s no LTPO panel. That means your refresh rate isn’t as smart as it should be at this price. It’s still smooth, but not “I paid eighty thousand rupees” smooth.

It’s like buying a luxury car that forgot adaptive cruise control.

Cameras That Actually Mean Business (With Swedish Soul)

✨ GennieGPT: Four 50MP cameras! Hasselblad colours! Lumo Image Engine! 4K 120fps Dolby Vision video! This is basically a cinema camera disguised as a phone!

Shayak: Now this is where I completely agree with my AI buddy. The Find X9’s camera system is where Oppo stops flirting with flagship territory and just moves in permanently. The main sensor, Sony’s LYT808, is a proven performer, but what makes the photos look genuinely expensive is the Hasselblad colour science layered on top of Oppo’s new in-house Lumo Image Engine.

This combo does two important things: It keeps colours rich without turning your skies radioactive, and it fixes Oppo’s older habit of over-sharpening everything like it was manufactured by a certain tech giant named after a fruit. Skin tones look natural, highlights roll off smoothly, and shadows finally behave like shadows instead of oil spills.

Low-light photography is a massive leap over the Find X8. Night shots look detailed, calm, and surprisingly confident. The ultra-wide holds its own, the 3x periscope zoom stays usable way past where most phones quietly beg you to stop zooming, and portraits at 1x, 2x, and 3x actually look like portraits, not sticker cutouts.

Video is where Oppo just starts showing off. 4K 120fps Dolby Vision isn’t marketing fluff here; it gives your footage ridiculous dynamic range and motion smoothness that feels straight out of a short film festival entry. Even the front camera shoots 4K 60fps HDR, which means your accidental reels now look professionally lit.

This is not a camera that screams for attention. It just quietly makes everything you shoot look… expensive.

And that, unfortunately for your bank account, is very persuasive.

Software, Snap Key & AI Things

✨ GennieGPT: ColorOS 19! AI Writer! AI Recording! AI Mind Space! Your phone now understands you emotionally!

Shayak: ColorOS is fast, fluid, and polished. Of course, the stock Android fan in me will always find some form of criticism for everything else. But I must admit that the Find X9 is a delight to live with. From the AI Suggest tray on the homescreen that shows the apps I might need at a certain point in the day, like magic, to certain proprietary features, such as the new Snap Key, is genuinely useful. Add to it thoughtful trinkets such as silent mode, camera shortcuts, and Mind Space, and you have an all-around workhorse that will never say "nay" (get it? neigh?)

The AI tools are fine, productivity-focused, and less cringe than most brands’ AI experiments. They help without constantly reminding you that “AI is the future”. Which is refreshing.

Oppo Find X9 Review: Final Verdict

The Oppo Find X9 is what happens when a compact flagship stops pretending to be minimal and just embraces raw power.

It’s heavier, thicker, and far more muscular than its predecessor, but it gives you battery life that laughs at chargers, performance that embarrasses competitors, and cameras that feel ready for serious creators.

It’s not perfect. No LTPO and USB-C 2.0 feel weird at this price (Rs 74,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and Rs 84,999 for the 16GB + 512GB model). But in daily use, this phone feels absurdly competent at everything it touches. At this price point, you have enough rivals to choose from, such as the iPhone 17 or the Samsung Galaxy S25, but none of them gives you the Hasselblad badge to show off.

Oppo Find X9 is not trying to be cute anymore. It’s trying to be unstoppable, and honestly, it’s doing a pretty convincing job.

I'd happily recommend the Velvet Red colour option, the unit that I reviewed and have been living with over the last few weeks. You might think red could be tacky on a phone, but this one's more Versailles-y than anything else, and that's the best commendation I can provide.

Should You Buy Oppo Find X9?

Yes, if you want insane battery life, flagship performance, and one of the most versatile camera systems on Android.

if you want insane battery life, flagship performance, and one of the most versatile camera systems on Android. Maybe, if you care deeply about slim phones and adaptive refresh tech.

if you care deeply about slim phones and adaptive refresh tech. No, if you want ultra-light, ultra-minimal, ultra-simple.