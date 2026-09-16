OPINION | Beyond Artificial Intelligence: Why Humanity Needs An Interfaith Moral Consensus

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pope Leo XIV urged ethical AI for human dignity.

Interfaith alliance crucial for guiding AI's civilisational impact.

India's ancient wisdom, global cooperation can shape AI's future.

Recently, Pope Leo XIV issued Magnifica Humanitas, accompanied by the Rome Declaration of 16 July, calling upon humanity to ensure that artificial intelligence remains anchored in human dignity and the common good. At a time when governments are racing to build ever more powerful AI systems and companies are competing to develop machines that increasingly rival human capabilities, the Pope reminded the world that the defining question is not what AI can do, but what humanity ought to do with it.

His intervention deserves to be welcomed far beyond the Western world.

Artificial intelligence has become too powerful, too pervasive and too consequential to remain solely the concern of engineers, entrepreneurs or governments. In today’s world, AI is not only a technical issue; it is a civilisational issue. It raises profound questions about human identity, purpose, consciousness and the kind of future we wish to create.

These questions cannot be answered by technology alone. They require the ethical wisdom accumulated by humanity across centuries. The Pope has opened an important moral conversation. It is now time for leaders of all faiths to join it.

Humanity has repeatedly turned to its spiritual traditions during moments of profound transition. Whether confronting violence, injustice or environmental degradation, religions have reminded societies that moral progress must accompany material progress. Artificial intelligence presents an equally historic challenge. For the first time, we possess technologies whose unintended consequences could transcend borders, generations and even civilisation itself.

If AI can affect all humanity, then safeguarding humanity must become a shared moral responsibility.

This moment therefore calls not for isolated religious statements but for an enduring interfaith alliance dedicated to the future of humanity.

Such an initiative would not seek theological uniformity. Every faith has its own path to the Divine. Yet all traditions can affirm that technologies capable of transforming civilisation must remain guided by compassion, responsibility, humility and reverence for life. The preservation of humanity itself can become common ground where religions work together while fully respecting one another’s identities.

Hindu philosophy has a distinctive contribution to make to this emerging global dialogue.

Our civilisation has always regarded knowledge as sacred. Yet it has equally insisted that knowledge without wisdom is incomplete. The Gayatri Mantra, recited for thousands of years by millions of Indians, is not a prayer for greater power or material success.

It is a prayer that our intellect be illumined-Dhiyo Yo Nah Prachodayat-“May our intelligence be inspired and guided.” In an age devoted to creating artificial intelligence, this ancient invocation acquires extraordinary relevance. The real challenge before humanity is not merely to build more intelligent machines but to cultivate wiser human minds.

Pujya Gurudev Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya Ji, the founder of the All World Gayatri Pariwar, consistently warned that scientific advancement without corresponding moral and spiritual refinement becomes a source of suffering rather than liberation. He often observed that science gives power, but spirituality gives direction. He envisioned a future in which humanity’s greatest achievements would emerge not from the supremacy of technology over people, but from the harmonious integration of enlightened intellect, ethical character and compassionate action. His vision reminds us that the true measure of progress is not the sophistication of our machines, but the elevation of human consciousness that guides their use.

The Upanishadic vision of the unity of existence and the ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam-the world is one family-also acquire renewed significance. AI systems developed in one country influence societies across the globe. Autonomous weapons, synthetic biology, cyber manipulation and algorithmic decision-making recognise no national frontiers. If both the benefits and the dangers of AI are global, ethical responsibility must likewise become global.

AI should not become the monopoly of a few corporations or countries. The future of humanity is too important to be left in the hands of a few.

Swami Vivekananda anticipated this spirit when he declared that every soul is potentially divine and that all religions ultimately seek the welfare of humanity. He urged India not to retreat into isolation but to contribute its spiritual wisdom to the world. Today, that wisdom does not require rejecting science or technological innovation. Rather, it calls for ensuring that scientific progress remains guided by ethical purpose.

Sri Aurobindo similarly argued that humanity’s future evolution would depend not only upon advances in material knowledge but upon the evolution of consciousness itself. Technology can greatly amplify human capability. It cannot, by itself, elevate human character. If consciousness fails to mature while technology accelerates, humanity risks becoming more powerful without becoming more responsible. That imbalance may prove especially dangerous in the age of AI.

Fortunately, the global debate is beginning to move beyond abstract principles towards practical cooperation.

The Essential Convergence, a report by the Strategic Foresight Group developed with experts from several countries, identifies an encouraging pathway. It demonstrates that even nations engaged in strategic rivalry share common interests in preventing catastrophic AI risks. It proposes practical cooperation to reduce the dangers of autonomous military escalation, protect critical infrastructure, strengthen biosecurity, encourage scientific dialogue and build mechanisms of trust without obstructing innovation.

This is a profoundly important insight. Humanity need not wait until every geopolitical dispute is resolved before cooperating on existential risks. Nations that compete economically or strategically can still collaborate to prevent disasters that would spare none of them.

Faith communities can reinforce this effort. Governments negotiate according to national interests. Religious traditions speak to the conscience of humanity. Together, they can provide both institutional cooperation and moral legitimacy. An international interfaith council dedicated to AI ethics and human survival could provide precisely such a bridge between science, public policy and ethical reflection.

India is uniquely positioned to take the initiative. Our civilisation has long emphasised harmony over domination, dialogue over dogma and responsibility over unchecked power. India should therefore convene an international interfaith dialogue devoted specifically to the ethics of artificial intelligence and the prevention of catastrophic risks. Such a dialogue would complement, not duplicate, the work of governments, scientists and industry. It would remind the world that technology ultimately exists to serve humanity, never the other way around.

At the same time, India should actively support practical international cooperation on AI safety along the lines proposed in The Essential Convergence. Our country’s greatest contribution may lie not in choosing sides in technological rivalry but in helping shape a shared framework that protects all humanity while enabling innovation to flourish.

The twenty-first century may ultimately be remembered not for the invention of artificial intelligence but for the choices humanity made after creating it. Pope Leo XIV has issued a timely invitation to the world’s conscience. India should respond — not merely as a nation with technological aspirations, but as a civilisation that has long believed that knowledge reaches its highest purpose only when illuminated by wisdom.

The age of artificial intelligence now calls for nothing less.