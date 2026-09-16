India Condemns Drone Attack Near Mecca, Calls For Protection Of Civilians

India has strongly condemned a drone attack near Mecca in Saudi Arabia, expressing concern over the threat to civilian lives and infrastructure.

Official Spokesperson’s response to media queries regarding the drone attack near Makkah | We are deeply concerned at the drone attack near Makkah. India reiterates its condemnation of attacks on the sovereign territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and of actions that endanger… pic.twitter.com/seIGdayrbz September 16, 2026

The Ministry of External Affairs said the incident was particularly concerning given Mecca’s special significance to Muslims worldwide. India reiterated its opposition to attacks on Saudi Arabia’s sovereign territory and called for an early restoration of peace and stability in the region.