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English NewsNewsIndia Condemns Drone Attack Near Mecca, Calls For Protection Of Civilians

India Condemns Drone Attack Near Mecca, Calls For Protection Of Civilians

India condemns drone attack near Mecca, citing risks to civilians and infrastructure and Makkah’s special significance.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 04:32 PM (IST)

India has strongly condemned a drone attack near Mecca in Saudi Arabia, expressing concern over the threat to civilian lives and infrastructure.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the incident was particularly concerning given Mecca’s special significance to Muslims worldwide. India reiterated its opposition to attacks on Saudi Arabia’s sovereign territory and called for an early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Sep 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
INDIA Mecca Attack Houthis Attack
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