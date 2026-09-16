Pakistan-Based Shahzad Bhatti Network Declared Terrorist Organisation In India Under UAPA

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Centre designates Shahzad Bhatti Network a terrorist organisation under UAPA.

SBN traffics arms, narcotics, recruiting youth for anti-national acts.

Network radicalises vulnerable youth, uses digital platforms for terrorism.

Designation reinforces government's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

The Centre on Wednesday formally added the Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) to India's list of designated terrorist organisations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, citing alleged involvement in cross-border trafficking of weapons and narcotics, recruitment of young people and activities linked to threats to internal security.

The designation was notified through the government gazette after the Centre invoked provisions of the UAPA to amend the Act's First Schedule. The government has alleged that the network combines criminal activity, recruitment and online mobilisation as part of its operations.

Centre Details Allegations

The government's notification outlined the alleged objectives and activities of the organisation, including the recruitment of young people and local criminals for cross-border smuggling and terrorist activities.

The gazette notification said, "Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) is an organisation whose objective is to involve gullible youth and local criminals to smuggle arms, explosives, and narcotics from across the border, and through terrorist activities, pose a serious threat to the democratic system, communal harmony, and internal security of the country."

Ministry of Home Affairs declares the Shahzad Bhatti Network as a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The group is involved in smuggling arms, explosives and narcotics across borders, apart from inciting youths and petty criminals into… pic.twitter.com/j69KubZCLV — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2026

The Centre also referred to criminal cases registered in different jurisdictions against individuals allegedly associated with the network. According to the notification, the cases involve allegations of unlawful and terrorist activities, with authorities invoking provisions of multiple laws.

The government further alleged that the organisation attempted to expand its network by targeting young people and petty criminals.

Recruitment And Radicalisation

The notification accused SBN of using inducements to attract young people and subsequently encouraging them to participate in activities described by the government as anti-national.

It stated, "The 'Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN)' is involved in radicalising gullible youth by offering various allurements, motivating them for anti-national activities, and mobilising resources for anti-national acts in collusion with other banned organisations and designated entities."

The Centre's allegations therefore extend beyond conventional criminal activity, with the government describing the network as an organisation involved in recruitment, radicalisation and mobilisation of resources in coordination with other banned groups and designated entities.

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Online Activity Under Scanner

The government has also cited the alleged use of digital platforms by the network.

According to the notification, SBN has used online communication channels to disseminate provocative material while allegedly promoting violent activities capable of disturbing public order.

The Centre said the network's digital activity poses a challenge to India's integrity and alleged that the online material forms part of its broader efforts to promote terrorism.

The notification stated, "The Central Government believes that 'Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN)' is involved in terrorism and has participated in various acts of terrorism in India."

The government's designation is based on these findings and its assessment of the activities attributed to the network.

SBN Added To UAPA List

The formal designation was made under clause (a) of sub-section (1) of Section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Using the provision, the Centre amended the First Schedule of the legislation to include SBN among India's designated terrorist organisations.

The notification inserted the organisation as the 46th entry in the schedule.

"46. Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN)."

The listing gives the organisation the formal status of a designated terrorist organisation under the UAPA.

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Amit Shah Welcomes Action

Union Home Minister Amit Shah linked the government's decision to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stated policy of taking a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Pursuing PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji's vision of zero tolerance against terror, the MHA declares the Shahzad Bhatti Network as a terrorist organisation under the UAPA."

Shah also highlighted the allegations involving cross-border trafficking, recruitment and digital activity.

"The group is involved in smuggling of arms, explosives and narcotics across borders, apart from inciting youths and petty criminals into terrorism. Targeting India's democratic structure and the fabric of communal harmony, the syndicate also published hateful digital content."

The designation marks the Centre's formal action against SBN under India's principal anti-terror legislation, with the government's notification setting out the allegations and grounds cited for bringing the network under the UAPA framework.