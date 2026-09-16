India Summons Pakistan Envoy Over ‘Unprofessional’ Naval Conduct, Ship Collision

India has taken a strong step by summoning the Chargé d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to the Ministry of External Affairs. A strong protest was lodged over the “unacceptable and unprofessional” conduct of Pakistani naval units at sea, which resulted in a collision with an Indian Navy unit.

Although the incident, which took place in international waters, did not result in any major damage, the conduct of the Pakistani naval vessel was a direct violation of Article 10 of the April 1991 agreement between India and Pakistan on advance notification of military exercises, manoeuvres and troop movements.

What Was Conveyed?

After summoning the Chargé d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi, India advised him to convey to the concerned Pakistani authorities that all military units must exercise due caution and respect the provisions of relevant agreements between the two sides to prevent such incidents from recurring.

The incident took place on Monday evening in the northern Arabian Sea. According to the details, a Pakistani naval vessel approached a frontline Indian Navy warship deployed on a routine surveillance mission at high speed and behaved in an unprofessional manner.

The conduct of the Pakistani naval vessel resulted in a collision between the two ships. However, no damage has been reported so far.