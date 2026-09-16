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English NewsNewsIndia‘Modi Ji, Roll It Back Now’: Rahul Invokes Indira Gandhi Over New UPI Payments Charge

‘Modi Ji, Roll It Back Now’: Rahul Invokes Indira Gandhi Over New UPI Payments Charge

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 03:20 PM (IST)

Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded the rollback of what he called the “UPI tax”, referring to changes in charges on certain merchant UPI transactions.

“Modi ji, roll back the UPI tax. Now,” Rahul Gandhi said.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Sep 2026 03:20 PM (IST)
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