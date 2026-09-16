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‘Modi Ji, Roll It Back Now’: Rahul Invokes Indira Gandhi Over New UPI Payments Charge
Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded the rollback of what he called the “UPI tax”, referring to changes in charges on certain merchant UPI transactions.
“Modi ji, roll back the UPI tax. Now,” Rahul Gandhi said.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
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