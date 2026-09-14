Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Strong features, but Rs 79,999 price point debated.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Review: The Fan Edition has always occupied an interesting spot in Samsung's smartphone universe. It's supposed to give you the bits that matter from a Galaxy flagship without making your bank account file a police complaint. The Galaxy S26 FE follows that familiar recipe: a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 120Hz refresh rate, Exynos 2500 processor, 4,900mAh battery, triple rear cameras and enough Galaxy AI to make your phone feel like it has hired an unpaid intern.

And then there's GennieGPT. My AI colleague has, naturally, looked at the specification sheet and concluded that Samsung has basically invented perfection. She hasn't used the phone. She hasn't taken a photograph with it. She hasn't played a game on it.

She certainly hasn't spent hours scrolling Instagram while pretending to be working. So, once again, let's see how many points she gets right.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 First Review: Samsung Brings The Joy Back To Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Excellent 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display

120Hz refresh rate makes everything feel smooth

Exynos 2500 should handle everyday workloads comfortably

Triple-camera setup gets a useful 3x telephoto

Galaxy AI features are increasingly practical

Seven generations of OS upgrades

Slim, refined design

What Doesn’t:

4,900mAh battery is good, but hardly revolutionary

AI features are useful, but not all of them will change your life

Exynos 2500 has a lot to prove under sustained heavy loads

At Rs 79,999, the FE isn't exactly cheap anymore

Big Screen, Big Expectations

✨ GennieGPT: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X! Up to 120Hz! Up to 1,900 nits! This isn't a smartphone display. This is basically an IMAX theatre that makes phone calls!

Shayak: Yes, the display is one of the Galaxy S26 FE's biggest strengths. Samsung knows how to make an AMOLED panel look good, and the combination of a large 6.7-inch screen, Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology and up to 120Hz refresh rate makes this a very comfortable phone for pretty much everything.

Streaming? Excellent. Scrolling? Silky. Gaming? Smooth. Reading an unnecessarily long WhatsApp message from your boss at 11:47 PM? Unfortunately, also excellent.

The 1,900-nit peak brightness should help with outdoor visibility too. Just remember that peak brightness figures are usually achieved under specific conditions. Your phone isn't going to permanently blind the sun.

✨ GennieGPT: But 120Hz means EVERYTHING is twice as smooth as 60Hz!

Shayak: Congratulations, you've discovered refresh rates. The 120Hz panel is absolutely useful, but let's not pretend every app suddenly becomes a Formula 1 car. The difference is most noticeable while scrolling, navigating the interface and in applications that actually support higher refresh rates.

Still, this is exactly the sort of feature that makes a phone feel expensive. And that's important for an FE.

Exynos 2500: The Samsung Brain

✨ GennieGPT: Exynos 2500! Built on a super-modern 3nm process! Powerful performance AND AI! This is basically a tiny supercomputer!

Shayak: It's a smartphone processor, Gennie. Please put down the champagne. The Exynos 2500 is one of the more interesting parts of the Galaxy S26 FE. Samsung is pitching it as the brains behind both everyday performance and the phone's AI capabilities, and on paper, the 3nm architecture certainly sounds impressive.

In actual use, though, the important question isn't whether the processor has a fancy manufacturing process.

It's whether the phone stays fast when you have 47 Chrome tabs open, Spotify running, WhatsApp notifications arriving every six seconds and someone insisting on sending you a 200MB video on Telegram.

For everyday use, the S26 FE should have more than enough muscle. Apps, multitasking, photography and general Galaxy UI navigation shouldn't be an issue. Gaming is where I'd reserve judgement until you've pushed it harder.

A processor can win a specification-sheet beauty contest. Sustained performance, thermals and power efficiency are where the real exam begins.

Three Cameras, One Sensible Decision

✨ GennieGPT: 50MP! 12MP ultra-wide! 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom! THREE cameras! Samsung has basically put a professional camera bag in your pocket!

Shayak: A camera bag with an 8MP telephoto, apparently. But this is actually a pretty sensible camera setup. The 50MP main camera handles the bulk of everyday photography, while the 12MP ultra-wide gives you flexibility for landscapes, groups and those architectural photographs where someone always manages to stand directly in front of you.

The interesting addition is the 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom.

Optical zoom is far more useful than simply throwing a gigantic digital-zoom number at consumers and hoping nobody notices. A dedicated telephoto gives you another perspective and can be genuinely useful for portraits, travel and distant subjects.

The 12MP front camera also gets an upgrade, which should be welcome news for anyone whose phone currently makes them look like they were photographed through a security camera.

✨ GennieGPT: And Nightography! Brighter photos in the dark! Samsung has defeated nighttime!

Shayak: Samsung has not defeated nighttime. It has improved low-light photography.

Nightography can help produce brighter, cleaner-looking images when light is scarce, but physics continues to exist. If you're photographing a completely dark room, you're still going to get a completely dark room with some computational assistance.

And honestly, that's fine. The best camera isn't the one with the biggest number on the box. It's the one that gives you a usable photograph when you need it.

✨ GennieGPT: My FanCam automatically keeps your favourite person centred while they move! This means no more bad videos!

Shayak: Now you're getting somewhere. My FanCam is actually the kind of AI feature I like because it solves a very boring, very real problem. You know that person at a concert who records the entire thing but somehow manages to keep the stage, the ceiling, three strangers and one random lamp perfectly centred, while the actual performer disappears?

My FanCam is designed to help with exactly that sort of thing. Select a person, and the camera can automatically reframe the video to keep them centred as they move.

It's not going to replace a professional camera operator, but for social media clips and casual video, this could be genuinely useful.

Steady Hands, Even When You Don't Have Them

✨ GennieGPT: Super Steady with Horizontal Lock! Your videos stay level even when YOU don't!

Shayak: This is one of those features you don't appreciate until you've watched your holiday video afterwards and realised the horizon is drunk. Super Steady with Horizontal Lock is designed to make moving footage smoother and more level. That's particularly useful for travel videos, action shots and walking footage.

It's another example of AI and computational photography being useful without screaming “AI” every five seconds.

Which brings us to Samsung's favourite new hobby. AI.

Galaxy AI Has Entered The Chat

✨ GennieGPT: Galaxy S26 FE has context-aware Galaxy AI! Now Brief! Gemini Omni! Circle to Search! Photo Assist! This phone can basically run your life!

Shayak: There are quite a few AI features here, and some are genuinely useful. The updated Now Brief is designed to provide more personalised information through things such as briefing cards, weather and wellness insights. Users can also create their own cards with prompts.

Circle to Search gets the ability to search for multiple items at once, which could be handy when you're looking at something containing several products, objects or places. Then there's Photo Assist, which lets you make image adjustments using natural-language prompts.

That's the stuff I find more interesting than simply sticking “AI” onto a camera mode.

✨ GennieGPT: Gemini Omni can create and edit videos using your Gallery! So the phone is now a film editor!

Shayak: Technically, yes. But let's not tell Steven Spielberg he's out of a job just yet. The ability to combine photographs and videos from your Gallery and turn them into shareable clips is useful for normal people who don't want to spend an evening learning video-editing software just to make a 30-second holiday reel.

Samsung is also throwing in a six-month Google AI Pro trial for eligible users, including access to expanded AI capabilities and 5TB of cloud storage.

That last bit is considerably more useful than another AI sticker on the box.

4,900mAh: Good, But Where's The Drama?

✨ GennieGPT: 4,900mAh battery! That's HUGE! You'll never need to charge again!

Shayak: And there goes your credibility. A 4,900mAh battery is perfectly respectable, but calling it enormous in 2026 is like calling a two-bedroom apartment a palace. Battery life will depend heavily on the display brightness, 5G usage, gaming, camera use and how enthusiastically you abuse Instagram.

Samsung's optimisation should help, though, and the capacity is certainly sufficient for a full day's use for most people. The slightly less exciting bit is charging.

✨ GennieGPT: 45W charging! Incredible speed! From nearly empty to 69 percent in around 30 minutes!

Shayak: “Incredible” is doing a lot of work there. Samsung says the phone can reach up to 69 percent in around 30 minutes with a 45W adapter. That's useful.

It's also nowhere near the sort of charging speeds some Chinese manufacturers are throwing around these days.

But there's another way of looking at it: 45W is fast enough for most people, and you're not necessarily going to spend your life watching a charging animation. Still, at Rs 79,999, I'd have liked a little more charging ambition.

Built Like A Samsung, Updated Like It's Supposed To Be

✨ GennieGPT: IP68! Seven generations of OS upgrades! Seven years of security updates! This phone will outlive civilisation!

Shayak: Finally, something we can agree on. The long-term software commitment is arguably one of the strongest reasons to consider the Galaxy S26 FE.

Seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates from global launch is a serious commitment. It means the phone isn't being treated like disposable mid-range hardware.

The IP68 rating is another welcome touch. Dust and water resistance doesn't mean you should start using the S26 FE as an underwater camera, but it does provide useful protection against the everyday accidents phones inevitably encounter. Because eventually every smartphone meets its greatest enemy: A glass of water placed dangerously close to it.

✨ GennieGPT: And Smart Switch can transfer passwords, passkeys, call history, accessibility settings and eSIM data!

Shayak: Now that is an upgrade people will actually appreciate. Moving phones has historically involved a bizarre ritual of logging into approximately 73 accounts while trying to remember which email address you used for an app in 2019.

Samsung's upgraded Smart Switch aims to make that process much simpler, including wireless transfer from Android or iOS using a QR code. That's not flashy. That's just good software.

And good software is seriously underrated.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Review: Final Verdict

The Galaxy S26 FE is doing something Samsung has become rather good at: taking the bits people actually care about from its flagship phones and packaging them into something slightly less intimidating to the wallet. It's got the big, beautiful AMOLED display. It's got a capable processor. It's got a genuinely useful triple-camera setup with 3x optical zoom.It's got a collection of Galaxy AI features that are increasingly moving beyond the “look, our phone has AI!” phase.

And then there is the software support, which could keep this phone relevant for a very long time. But there is one rather large elephant sitting on the spec shee: Rs 79,999.

The FE badge used to immediately suggest value. At this price, the Galaxy S26 FE needs to offer more than simply being the cheaper Galaxy S26. It needs to make you look at the flagship and say, “Actually, I don't need that.” For many people, it probably will.

The 6.7-inch display, capable cameras, long-term software support and Samsung's polished ecosystem make a compelling package. It's not revolutionary. It doesn't need to be. The Galaxy S26 FE is more like a very competent rock band that knows exactly which songs the crowd came to hear. And honestly, sometimes that's better than a band trying to reinvent music every Tuesday.

Should You Buy Samsung Galaxy S26 FE?