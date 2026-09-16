Abhishek Banerjee Shares Scarred Eye Photo From US, Cryptic Post Sparks Political War

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abhishek Banerjee shared injured eye photo from US, sparking debate.

Opponents questioned overseas treatment and luxurious US accommodation.

Supreme Court had approved his three-week medical trip abroad.

He is expected back September 22, post-treatment notices due.

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has triggered a fresh political exchange in West Bengal after sharing a photograph of his injured eye from the United States, where he is undergoing treatment. The Diamond Harbour MP posted the image on his Instagram story along with the message, "The scar tells you I've been through something. The eyes tell you I'm nowhere near done!"

The post, which offered little detail about his treatment, drew a sharp response from political opponents, who questioned his decision to seek medical care overseas and the message conveyed by the photograph.

Scar Brings Fresh Focus

Banerjee's eye condition dates back to a road accident in 2016, following which he has undergone multiple procedures and continued medical consultations.

His latest US trip is part of that treatment history. Reports said he reached the US in early September and has been receiving treatment at Johns Hopkins, where he had previously undergone eye surgery.

The Instagram photograph provided a glimpse of the scar around his eye but did not contain any detailed medical update.

The accompanying message, however, quickly became a subject of political discussion, with supporters and opponents reading different meanings into the words.

Banerjee himself has not indicated that the post was intended as a political statement.

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Agnimitra Questions Trip

West Bengal Municipal and Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul criticised Banerjee over his decision to travel abroad for treatment.

She questioned why the TMC leader had to leave the state for medical care despite the government's claims about healthcare infrastructure in Bengal.

He said, "You have ruled for 15 years. You said that there are 42 super specialty hospitals. Are those hospitals not specialty hospitals, but super specialty hospitals? Why did you belittle Bengal so much that we don't have any doctors here, no hospital services... that you had to go abroad. This is an insult to our West Bengal."



"My question to him is, why did you have to leave West Bengal and go somewhere else? And you don't have to show it by looking at your eyes whether you are exhausted or not. You have played yourself. Don't play like this, Abhishek Babu. As your sister, I want to say this. Your ideology is different. You fight. We want a strong opposition. But, please don't play yourself like this," he said.

The remarks turned Banerjee's health-related social media post into another point of political confrontation between the TMC and its opponents.

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SC Cleared Overseas Treatment

Banerjee's foreign travel had earlier become the subject of proceedings before the Calcutta High Court and Supreme Court.

The Calcutta High Court had refused his request to relax a restriction preventing him from travelling abroad without court permission. The Supreme Court subsequently set aside that order and allowed him to travel overseas for three weeks for eye treatment.

The apex court's August 10 order permitted the trip subject to conditions. Banerjee was required to provide details including his travel itinerary, place of stay, doctors and hospitals where treatment would be undertaken, along with his return date and flight details.

The state had opposed the request during the proceedings, citing other criminal cases pending against Banerjee. His side argued that the overseas treatment was part of continuing medical care and relied on previous instances of treatment abroad.

The Supreme Court ultimately found that allowing him to travel for three weeks would not seriously impede the ongoing investigation.

Return Date Fixed

A September 7 Calcutta High Court order recorded that Banerjee had travelled abroad on September 3 pursuant to the Supreme Court's August 10 order and was expected to return to India on September 22.

The same order directed the investigating agency to issue notices to him after his return, while requiring him to cooperate with the ongoing investigations.

This places his current US stay within the three-week period authorised by the Supreme Court.

BJP Leader Questions Stay

The political criticism also extended to the nature of Banerjee's accommodation in the US.

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Ritabrata Banerjee, questioned reports about the TMC leader's stay in New Jersey, saying, "It is being heard that Abhishek is renting a villa in a luxurious place in New Jersey."

He questioned why such accommodation would be required in connection with treatment for an eye condition.

The comments have added another layer to the political dispute surrounding Banerjee's overseas medical visit, which began as a legal battle over his right to travel and has now become the subject of competing political interpretations.