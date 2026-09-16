Pakistan, Indian Navy Ships Collide In International Waters: Key Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India protested Pakistan's conduct, citing 1991 agreement violation.

Indian and Pakistani naval vessels were involved in a collision in the northern Arabian Sea after a Pakistani naval ship approached an Indian Navy frontline warship at high speed during a routine surveillance mission, according to India’s Ministry of External Affairs. The incident took place on the evening of September 15 in international waters. No major damage has been reported. India has since summoned Pakistan’s chargé d’affaires in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest over what it called the “unacceptable and unprofessional” conduct of the Pakistani naval unit.

What Happened

According to the Indian government, an Indian Navy frontline warship was carrying out routine surveillance in the northern Arabian Sea on September 15 when a Pakistani naval vessel approached it at high speed.

India said the Pakistani vessel manoeuvred in an “unprofessional and unsafe” manner, resulting in a collision between the two naval units.

The incident occurred in international waters and, according to New Delhi, did not result in any major damage. There have been no reports of casualties.

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1991 Agreement

New Delhi said the Pakistani vessel’s conduct also violated Article 10 of a bilateral agreement signed by India and Pakistan in April 1991.

The agreement was designed to reduce the risk of misunderstandings, accidents and incidents arising from military activities by the two countries.

Article 10 contains specific provisions governing the operation of Indian and Pakistani naval ships and submarines in international waters. Under the provision, naval vessels of either country are required to maintain a distance of at least three nautical miles from those of the other country, with the aim of preventing accidents.

India said Pakistan’s chargé d’affaires was advised to convey the protest to the relevant authorities in Islamabad. New Delhi also instructed India’s chargé d’affaires in Islamabad to raise the matter with Pakistan’s foreign ministry.

India said both sides should ensure that appropriate precautions are taken by their military units to prevent similar incidents and that the relevant provisions of bilateral agreements are respected.

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