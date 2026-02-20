Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyOpen Or Overflowing Sewage Near Your Home? One Call Can Get It Fixed Within Hours

Open Or Overflowing Sewage Near Your Home? One Call Can Get It Fixed Within Hours

Open sewage in Delhi is a serious health risk, but reporting it is easier than you think. A simple call or WhatsApp message to Delhi Jal Board can get the issue fixed quickly.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 03:17 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

If you ever see open sewage near your home, don’t ignore it. It’s not just about a bad smell. Open sewage can spread diseases, attract mosquitoes, and make daily life difficult. The good thing is, you don’t need to run around offices to get it fixed. In Delhi, there’s a very simple and direct way to report it. You can contact Delhi Jal Board (DJB) using a call, WhatsApp, or email.

I’ve personally tried this method, and it works faster than you’d expect. Here’s exactly how you can do it, step by step.

How To File An Open Sewage Complaint In Delhi Quickly

If the issue is open sewage or sewer overflow, Delhi Jal Board often handles it, sometimes along with MCD. The fastest way is to contact DJB directly.

You can reach Delhi Jal Board through these official channels:

  • Call toll-free 1916 (water and sewer complaints)
  • Alternate toll-free number: 1800-117-118
  • WhatsApp: 96502-91021
  • Email: grievances-djb@delhi.gov.in

When you contact them, keep things simple. Clearly say that there is an open sewage or sewer line overflow near your house. Share your full address and mention a nearby landmark so the team can locate the spot easily.

If you are using WhatsApp, always send a clear photo of the sewage problem. This helps them understand the seriousness of the issue faster. From my experience, calling works best because it’s direct and quick.

Sewer Overflow Complaint Delhi: My Real Experience

A few months ago, an open sewage line overflowed just a couple of steps away from my home. The smell was unbearable, and it was becoming a health risk. Instead of waiting or complaining locally, I directly called DJB on 1916.

They only asked for my name, phone number, and address. Within just 4 hours, their team arrived and started fixing the issue.

That’s why I always recommend raising a sewer overflow complaint in Delhi through DJB first. It’s simple, official, and actually works. If you ever face open sewage near your home, don’t wait. One call can solve a big problem.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 03:17 PM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY
