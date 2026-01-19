Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceEPFO Rule Change: PF Withdrawals Via UPI To Be Enabled Soon; Here’s When & How Much You Can Withdraw

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 07:01 PM (IST)

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is preparing to introduce a major convenience for millions of salaried employees: PF withdrawals through UPI. According to sources, the Centre is working on enabling EPFO members to transfer a portion of their provident fund balance directly into their bank accounts using UPI apps. The move is expected to reduce paperwork, speed up access to funds and make withdrawals far simpler than the current claim-based process. The facility is likely to be rolled out in the early phase of the next financial year.

PF Withdrawal Via UPI: What’s Changing?

EPFO members may soon be able to withdraw PF money using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), bringing the process closer to the ease of banking transactions. Sources said the facility is aimed at benefiting over 8 crore EPFO subscribers, allowing them to transfer eligible amounts without lengthy documentation.

Under the proposed process, users will first need to link their PF account with UPI through a bank account that is already Aadhaar-linked. Once done, the member can initiate a transfer from the PF account to their linked savings bank account via a UPI app. The funds can then be withdrawn as cash through an ATM, or used digitally through standard UPI payments.

In addition, the Labour Ministry is also expected to launch a dedicated application that supports PF withdrawals through UPI. EPFO’s member portal may also be upgraded to allow UPI-based transfers directly.

Timeline & Limit

As per sources, this UPI-linked withdrawal feature could go live in the early stage of the next financial year, shortly after the PF-UPI linking system is activated.

On the withdrawal amount, the broad framework is said to be nearly final: up to 75% of the PF balance may be withdrawn using this facility without requiring supporting documents. Discussions are reportedly underway on setting limits for daily and monthly transactions to ensure the facility is used responsibly and retirement savings are protected.

If implemented as planned, the update could significantly streamline PF access for workers, making withdrawals quicker and more user-friendly.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 07:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
EPFO Rules PF Money EPFO Withdrawal Process EPFO Rule Change
