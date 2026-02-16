Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Don't Know Your PF Balance? Here's How To Download EPFO Passbook Online Easily

Don’t Know Your PF Balance? Here’s How To Download EPFO Passbook Online Easily

Employees can quickly check PF savings by downloading the EPFO passbook online. This guide explains step-by-step methods using the member portal, UMANG app, missed call, and SMS.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 16 Feb 2026 04:47 PM (IST)

The Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) is one of the most important savings tools for salaried employees in India. Started in November 1951, it helps you build a financial safety net for the future. Every month, both you and your employer contribute a fixed portion of your salary to your EPF account, which is managed by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation. Since most private companies do not offer pensions, EPF plays a key role in retirement planning. 

To track your savings, it is important to regularly check and download your EPFO passbook, which shows your balance and contributions.

How To Download EPFO Passbook Online Via Member Portal

Follow the steps below to download the EPFO passbook online in minutes:

  • Visit the official EPFO member portal
  • Log in using your UAN number and password
  • An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number
  • Enter the OTP to complete the login
  • From the “View” menu, click on “Passbook”
  • You may be asked to log in again on a new page
  • After logging in, your EPF details will appear on the screen
  • You can see employee contribution, employer contribution, and total balance
  • Member ID and organisation-wise details are also shown
  • Click on the print or download icon
  • Your EPFO passbook will be downloaded as a PDF
  • You can save it for offline use or future reference

Download EPFO Passbook Online Using UMANG App, SMS, & Missed Call

  • Download the UMANG app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store
  • Open the app and log in with your registered mobile number
  • Go to the Services section or search for “EPFO Passbook”
  • Enter your UAN number and tap on submit
  • You will receive an OTP on your registered number
  • Enter the OTP to verify
  • Select your company name from the list shown
  • Your EPF balance, contributions, and transactions will appear
  • Tap on the download option to save the passbook on your phone

Using Missed Call Or SMS

  • Your mobile number must be linked with UAN
  • KYC should be completed with Aadhaar, PAN, or bank details
  • Give a missed call to 9966044425 from your registered number
  • You will receive an SMS with your EPF balance and the last transaction
  • Or send “EPFOHO UAN” to 7738299899
  • EPF details will be sent via SMS

These methods make checking your EPF balance easy, quick, and stress-free.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF)?

EPF is a key savings tool for salaried employees in India, helping them build a financial safety net for retirement. Both employees and employers contribute to the EPF account managed by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation.

How can I download my EPFO passbook online?

You can download your EPFO passbook by logging into the official EPFO member portal using your UAN and password. After entering an OTP, navigate to the 'View' menu and click on 'Passbook' to view and download it as a PDF.

Are there other ways to access my EPF balance besides the member portal?

Yes, you can also access your EPF balance through the UMANG app by logging in and searching for 'EPFO Passbook'. Alternatively, you can receive your EPF details via SMS by sending 'EPFOHO UAN' to 7738299899 or by giving a missed call to 9966044425.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 16 Feb 2026 04:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Business EPF EPF Balance EPFO TECHNOLOGY
