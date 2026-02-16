Don’t Know Your PF Balance? Here’s How To Download EPFO Passbook Online Easily

The Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) is one of the most important savings tools for salaried employees in India. Started in November 1951, it helps you build a financial safety net for the future. Every month, both you and your employer contribute a fixed portion of your salary to your EPF account, which is managed by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation. Since most private companies do not offer pensions, EPF plays a key role in retirement planning.

To track your savings, it is important to regularly check and download your EPFO passbook, which shows your balance and contributions.

How To Download EPFO Passbook Online Via Member Portal

Follow the steps below to download the EPFO passbook online in minutes:

Visit the official EPFO member portal

Log in using your UAN number and password

An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number

Enter the OTP to complete the login

From the “View” menu, click on “Passbook”

You may be asked to log in again on a new page

After logging in, your EPF details will appear on the screen

You can see employee contribution, employer contribution, and total balance

Member ID and organisation-wise details are also shown

Click on the print or download icon

Your EPFO passbook will be downloaded as a PDF

You can save it for offline use or future reference

Download EPFO Passbook Online Using UMANG App, SMS, & Missed Call

Download the UMANG app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store

Open the app and log in with your registered mobile number

Go to the Services section or search for “EPFO Passbook”

Enter your UAN number and tap on submit

You will receive an OTP on your registered number

Enter the OTP to verify

Select your company name from the list shown

Your EPF balance, contributions, and transactions will appear

Tap on the download option to save the passbook on your phone

Using Missed Call Or SMS

Your mobile number must be linked with UAN

KYC should be completed with Aadhaar, PAN, or bank details

Give a missed call to 9966044425 from your registered number

You will receive an SMS with your EPF balance and the last transaction

Or send “EPFOHO UAN” to 7738299899

EPF details will be sent via SMS

These methods make checking your EPF balance easy, quick, and stress-free.