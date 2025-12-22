OnePlus 15T To Be Compact Yet Pack Massive 7,000mAh Battery? New Leak Raises Eyebrows

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Back in October, a compact OnePlus smartphone was tipped to launch in the first half of 2026, creating a lot of curiosity among fans of smaller phones. Now, fresh leaks have added more clarity and even hinted at the possible name: OnePlus 15T. The new details talk about its display, battery, build, and camera setup, all pointing toward a high-performance phone in a compact body.

Now, the same Weibo leaker under the name Digital Chat Station has yet again shared some information on the OnePlus 15T.

OnePlus 15T Specifications Suggest Flagship Power In A Compact Size

As per the latest leak, the OnePlus 15T is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The screen will also come with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner placed under the display, which usually offers faster and more accurate unlocking.





In terms of build quality, the OnePlus 15T will reportedly have a metal frame, giving it a sturdy and premium feel. One of the most surprising parts of the OnePlus 15T specifications is the battery size.

Despite being a compact phone, it is said to pack a battery of at least 7,000mAh, which is much larger than what most phones in this size category offer. This suggests a strong focus on battery life without compromising portability.

On the camera side, the phone will feature a telephoto camera on the rear. While no detailed camera specs have been shared, the presence of a telephoto lens hints at better zoom performance.

Along with the phone, OnePlus is also expected to sell a white or grey magnetic snap-on case as an official accessory for the OnePlus 15T.

OnePlus 15T Compact Performance Phone Could Stand Alone

Another interesting detail shared is that the OnePlus 15T may be the only performance-centric compact smartphone from OnePlus. This is important because most high-performance phones usually come with large screens and bulky designs.

The phone mentioned in October had a 6.31-inch 1.5K display, a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and a 7,000mAh battery. It was also said to feature an IP68 rating and be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

Since the latest leak matches these details closely, it strongly suggests that both leaks are talking about the same OnePlus 15T model.

If accurate, the OnePlus 15T could offer flagship-level performance in a compact form, making it a rare option in today’s smartphone market.