'We're Getting Jesus Before GTA VI, Aren't We?': Netizens Hilarious Reactions To GTA 6 Delay

Rockstar delayed GTA 6's release to November 19, 2026, citing the need for polish. This is the second delay, moving it from Fall 2025 to May 2026, and now to November 2026.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 12:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

GTA 6 Delay: Rockstar dropped a live bomb for GTA 6 fans, as the company posted on X about a 6-month delay. This is the second official delay for GTA 6, which was originally aimed at Fall 2025 before moving up earlier this year. The game was set to release on May 26, 2026, but with the delay, it has now been pushed to November 19, 2026.

This isn’t the first time that Rockstar has delayed the release of a game. Grand Theft Auto 4, Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Redemption 2 were delayed multiple times before they came out bigger and grander than ever before.

Rockstar announced the change in a post on X and on their website. “Grand Theft Auto 6 will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026.” They wrote. “We’re sorry for adding more time to what we know has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game to the level of polish you’ve come to expect and deserve.” They thanked the fans for their patience and support while simultaneously expressing their excitement for the new release.

Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting To The Delay

While fans wait for the next instalment of the franchise, the internet is having a blast with the memes and reactions to the delay. While one laments the absence of screenshots with the delay post, others are just comparing how old they’ll be by the time GTA 6 finally comes to screens. Even the Guinness Book of World Records joined the roasting pool with their own rendition of a joke.

A record number of people saw the second trailer when it was released on May 6. With sales predicted to surpass 40 million in the first year, many predict that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be the largest game launch ever.

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 12:44 PM (IST)
